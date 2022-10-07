Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Daily Mail Craik-Patton House
Veterans are invited to give their oral history which will be submitted to the Library of Congress during an interview at the Craik-Patton House, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Veterans are invited to give their oral history, which will be submitted to the Library of Congress during an interview at the Craik-Patton House, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The historic Craik-Patton House is the headquarters for the patriotic service organization conducting the interviews, the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in West Virginia.

