Veterans are invited to give their oral history, which will be submitted to the Library of Congress during an interview at the Craik-Patton House, Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The historic Craik-Patton House is the headquarters for the patriotic service organization conducting the interviews, the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in West Virginia.
“The oral history project is expected to be a great event and NSCDA-WV is pleased to record the history of West Virginia veterans for future generations,” said Lenora Sutphin, the Patriotic Services Chair of the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in West Virginia.
"We’re excited to have folks who are willing to preserve that history and share it with others," said Nathan Jones, Executive Director of the Craik-Patton House.
“I think having participated in a few of these interviews myself already, conducting them in Cabell County and here in Kanawha County, just being there for the veterans and giving them an opportunity to talk, really makes a difference not only for them but for me, and then being able to preserve that story so it can impact others in a positive way is why I think it’s important,” Jones said.
During the interview, veterans will be asked about everything from their early life, like where they were born and who their parents are, to how they came into the service, the types of things they did and the places they’ve been. Their stories and memories are welcome, they are also invited to share what they want others to know about veterans.
“It’s also important to recognize their service and their service really comes through in these stories, no matter how large or how small that service was, it’s all unique,” Jones said.
There are currently four veterans signed up, but there are ten spots total.
Video and or audio-only recordings produced during this event will be forwarded to the Library of Congress to be saved for posterity, but personal copies may be distributed to veterans and family members following the event.
Veterans who have served in the United States military in any capacity are encouraged to contact Nathan Jones at 304-925-5341 to schedule and prepare for the interview. Interviews will be formatted according to the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project guidelines.