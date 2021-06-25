Fireworks and free outdoor music are two of the summer activities planned by the city of Charleston.
The city’s Fourth of July fireworks display will be 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4 on MacCorkle Avenue, across from Leon Sullivan Way.
Pikewood Media Group/West Virginia Radio Corp. will play patriotic music on all of their stations — V100, 580-AM WCHS, 98.7 The Beat, 107.3 WKAZ and 96.1 WKWS — during the 20-minute fireworks display, according to a news release from the city.
Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Greenbrier Street to Court Street for viewing. Traffic on the Kanawha City side of the river will be disrupted at different times. Additional details are to be released later.
After the 2020 Live on the Levee season was cancelled because of COVID-19, the city’s free outdoor concert series will kick off July 9 with Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show. The weekly concerts are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. each Friday through Oct. 1 on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park, along Kanawha Boulevard.
The city announced the lineup during a news conference Friday morning.
“Last year, as everybody knows, we had to kind of dim the lights to this front door here at Haddad,” Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “But we are back. We have an incredible lineup.”
John Inghram, part of the committee that selected the performers, said this year’s lineup has a focus on bands with local ties.
“It’s always exciting for local acts to get to play with touring acts, as well, so we like to do a good mix of that,” Inghram said. “We have so much talent here, we’ve got to really tap into it.”
Charleston native Sierra Ferrell will headline July 16. Huntington-based Ona plays July 23.
The Carpenter Ants, Patrick Sweany, Josalyn Hampton and more will play Aug. 27 during a Rolling Stones tribute show.
Charleston heavy metal band Byzantine will headline the event Sept. 24, with supporting bands 4 Ohm Mono and Let the Guilty Hang.
“[It’s] the first time we’ve ever done a metal night on Live on the Levee,” Ingram said. “Byzantine is a local band, but internationally touring. [They’re] a very prolific metal band in that scene, so that’s a huge night.”
Charleston band Shine, Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Charleston band Voodoo Katz and Eastern Kentucky native Sasha Colette and the Magnolias also are part of the lineup.
The concert series typically runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, but was pushed back this year in keeping with recommendations from health officials.
“Pushing it back to a later July start date was the recommendation when we were putting this together, so we knew we should not start on Memorial Day,” Goodwin said.
City officials said, to encourage social distancing, there will be more space between vendors. Additionally, alcohol sales will be moved off the street to the parking lot of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel.