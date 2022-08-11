It was light out, but the sun hadn’t quite made it up over the trees when, bleary-eyed and yawning, I took my two dogs out for their morning constitutional.
Twenty feet from my front porch, with the dogs straining their leashes, grey-brown wings cut through the air not more than two arm-lengths from my face.
Startled, I stepped back and turned my head as the small owl landed on a nearby branch and then looked back at me.
The owl cocked its head, blinked and stared, while my two dogs paid absolutely no mind.
I watched the bird for a full minute, thankful for my luck. Birdwatching was going to be so easy. I barely had to do anything at all.
Then I reached for my phone to take a picture and realized I’d left it on the nightstand, next to my alarm clock.
“You can stay right there,” I whispered to the bird. “You can stay as long as you want. You’re invited.”
But by the time I got the dogs indoors, released them from their tethers, collected my battered iPhone from the back of the house and went back out the door, the owl had left, of course.
He still hasn’t been back, though every morning, I check the same branch.
Maybe if I left a snack.
From my guidebooks, I think he was probably a Barred Owl. He was darker than pictures I’ve found of Barn Owls and his head was round, unlike that of a horned owl.
My first few days spent birdwatching and learning about West Virginia birds didn’t go particularly well. I did try to prepare. I had a cheap set of binoculars to help me see birds and a couple of guidebooks that should let me figure out what I was looking at.
The binoculars were a necessity. I’ve always been proud of my sharp eyesight — a family trait. My father was a handgun instructor for the Marines and was a crack shot when I was a kid, but his eyesight diminished as he got older.
My eyesight isn’t quite what it used to be either. So, I got the binoculars to help me get a better idea of what kind of bird I might be looking at.
The set up I bought even came with an appliance that would let you attach your cellphone to the binoculars so you could take a picture, which seemed like a great idea but proved to be an aggravation while trying to line the lens of the phone and keep it lined up.
My hope was to take pictures of the birds I saw and then match those pictures up with the glossy images in the book. I could research what I found and maybe not sound like a total rube.
I’d already managed to do that without really doing anything.
A few readers chimed in that I was floundering a bit. Everybody was nice about it. Bob in Poca gently told me that I didn’t know a lot about the bald eagles I’d seen.
I’d said males had the white heads, while the females were all brown.
“The white head is shared by both sexes, as is the brown head,” he wrote. “The difference is that they all have brown heads while immature (up to around 2-3 years old, most males up to 16 or so LOL) and then the white feathers come in for both of them.”
I looked up what he said and online resources (the Wikipedia) agree.
Bob went on to explain that the only way to really tell whether a bald eagle was male or female was size. A female eagle is slightly larger, but that might not be apparent to your novice bird watcher, like me.
He allowed that it was probably pretty easy for the eagles to tell who was who and which was which.
That made sense to me. Otherwise, they might have gone extinct or maybe really gotten into online chatrooms devoted to complaining about how female birds only want to spend time with good looking jerks instead of good-hearted, but plain birds like them.
Another reader invited me to come along with a local birdwatching group, which I hope to try out maybe later in the week — depending on weather.
Apocalyptic wind and rain prevents some people from going out — or maybe the birds just don’t like it.
In the meantime, I tried to find places for solo outings. Helpful friends told me about several bird sanctuaries they’d found online, but added, “They’re a bit of a drive.”
Still not very cheap gas prices sort of discouraged long road trips, but a friend suggested just going out in my yard — that hilly, overgrown thing I complain about all summer long.
“You’ve got that big patch of bamboo in the back,” she said. “There are all kinds of birds in there. You can hear them.”
I have a bamboo problem.
The original owners of my house put in a patch of bamboo, probably to help with drainage. That’s the only reason I can come up with. That part of my yard tends to stay damp unless we go a couple of weeks without rain.
Planting bamboo might’ve been a way to sponge up some of the moisture, keep the muddy water from puddling and turning the yard into a mosquito-infested swamp.
Bamboo might be better than planting more trees, whose roots can work their way into pipes and get under structures, but bamboo is an invasive grass that relentlessly spreads. Since I moved out there, I’ve fought a losing battle to keep it in check.
Each year, the original patch gets a little thicker and pushes out a little farther.
Birds nest in the bamboo and can sometimes make quite a bit of racket.
Trying to figure out what kind of birds were living on my property didn’t seem like a bad way to spend an hour or two, so I grabbed my West Virginia birds guidebook and my binoculars and I began doing laps, looking for birds, any birds.
Late, on a hot afternoon, it was eerily quiet except for the droning of cicadas.
I walked around, saw where woodpeckers had chiseled away at a dying tree in my backyard, but found no woodpeckers. I found the nests of squirrels or nests taken over by squirrels, but no robins.
The bamboo patch was silent and still.
Annoyed and sweaty, I put away my binoculars and googled, “When is the best time to go bird watching?”
Essentially, what I was told was, “The early bird gets the worm.”
Birds are most active in the early hours of the day, between dawn and 11 a.m. when they’re looking for food.
Some birds might be out and about at 5 o’clock in the afternoon on a hot, summer day, but most of them were probably laying up somewhere in the shade and watching Netflix.
I’d have to try again.