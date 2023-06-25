The running joke in fishing circles is that most fishermen are born honest, but they get over it.
This is wild exaggeration, of course. Personally, I know one or two fishermen who are as honest as the day is long — unless, of course, they are put in a situation where they have to explain the loss of a big fish.
No one is more adept at coming up with excuses than anglers and hunters. We are trained to it from an early age. I myself have had a lot of practice explaining failure.
Once, when I was a farm kid who regularly went plinking for squirrels during fall, my grandma asked why I came home empty-handed one Saturday morning. Not wanting to admit that I’d seen several but simply been outwitted by them, I claimed they’d all gone into hibernation early that year.
Sometimes, the excuses might be true — but that doesn’t change their status as excuses. One time my brother lost a big trout while pulling it up a rock he was sitting on. The trout came off, and a broken, rusty hook was declared to be the culprit.
Knowing my brother’s fishing habits as I do, this is entirely plausible. He’s not known for keeping his tackle up to date. I think he’s still working through a box of hooks he bought during the glam metal days of KISS.
Speaking of rocks, I witnessed a friend nearly fall in the river after hooking a trout while standing on a rock (these guys aren’t much for wading). He managed to save himself at the last second by clinging to the edge and pulling himself up, but he lost the trout. He later blamed the cowboy boots he was wearing. Astute outdoorsmen might ask: who wears cowboy boots on slippery rocks? Fair point. They make a great excuse, though.
If no plausible excuse is at hand, an implausible one will do. There was the time I was fishing in the Cranberry Backcountry, and a DNR stocking truck came rumbling down the road. It stopped and workers tossed a few netfuls of golden trout into a pool near me. A small crowd of fishermen converged on the pool and started slinging line. I usually avoid crowds that follow behind stock trucks, but here I was, so I thought what the heck, might as well try a few casts.
The fish were doing an admirable job of ignoring our offerings, and I was about to move on when my line tugged. To everyone’s surprise, I had hooked one of the larger goldens. I got it up to the bank and was reaching for my net when the wretched thing gave a final yank and was off. I picked up my line and saw the tell-tale crinkle in the end that meant the knot had come loose.
All eyes were on me. At least, I felt they were. “Dang ... did you guys see that?” I blurted out. “That cagey golden untied my knot with its lips!”
As excuses go, this one had the benefit of being unverifiable. And for what it’s worth, I believe that’s exactly what happened. After all, my knots never fail.
Hooks, knots and prodigy fish aside, anglers have one advantage over hunters in the excuse department. When fish don’t bite, we can blame the water instead of any deficiency in skill. Water just can’t get its act together — it’s always too muddy, too clear, too high, too low, too hot or too cold. In fact, I can only recall one time in my life when water conditions were perfect. Fish lined up like dominoes to get to my bait.
Given our peculiar peccadilloes (a phrase I prefer over “moral failures”), it’s no wonder we who fish have our own version of the serenity prayer:
“Dear Lord, give me the serenity to accept the size of the fish I catch, the courage not to lie about it and the wisdom to know that none of my fishing buddies will believe me anyway.”