Charleston city officials and police unveiled a sign marking Garrison Avenue on the city’s West Side as Honorary Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue on Wednesday. The new sign was placed at the intersection of Garrison Avenue and Crescent Road. Johnson, 28, was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in December 2020.
PHOTOS: Street renamed for fallen Charleston police officer
