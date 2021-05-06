Gayle Manchin was sworn in Thursday as the new federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, becoming the first West Virginian to be appointed to the position since the agency’s inception in 1965.
“This is a big day, and in some ways an overdue day as we prepare to install the first West Virginian to this position,” said Tim Thomas, who held the position before Manchin’s appointment. “I’m excited to learn what new ideas [Manchin] brings to raise the region and take it to the next wrung on the ladder.”
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Clay Center’s new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden, and was one of the first events to be held in the space.
Manchin was sworn in on a Bible by former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Margaret Workman, following a prayer led by Rabbi Victor Urecki of the B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston.
The crowd of about 150 people was filled with local and state politicians, as well as representatives from the Appalachian Regional Commission and local agencies who work together through partnerships.
Manchin, who is married to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will be the 13th federal co-chair of the organization. She called the new position the most recent step in a “full-circle journey.”
The Appalachian Regional Commission aims to “innovate, partner and invest” to promote both community and economic growth in Appalachia. The agency covers the entire Appalachian region, spanning 420 counties in 13 states. West Virginia is the only state completely in Appalachia.
Those honoring Gayle Manchin on Thursday included her husband, who recounted the story of how they met, her support of him and her unwavering dedication to education.
Gayle Manchin grew up in Southern West Virginia. Her father worked in coal before getting into the trucking business.
“She is truly a child of Appalachia,” Joe Manchin said.
In her speech, Gayle Manchin touched on a number of issues she knows the Appalachian region has yet to solve: unsupported coal communities, the opioid epidemic, health disparities, income gaps, infrastructure and broadband, to name a few.
She said she wants her new position to help lift up Appalachian experiences and ensure people in the region are given the same opportunities as those elsewhere. Rural America, Gayle Manchin said, cannot be cast aside.
“This is all about leveling the playing field through the vision of John F. Kennedy,” Gayle Manchin said. “We have changed the landscape and we will continue to change the landscape, because the people of Appalachia deserve nothing less.”