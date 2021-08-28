Five years ago, Ohio Tourism officials decided it was time to upgrade the official slogan used to draw visitors to the state.
It was probably a good idea. The slogan in use at the time was “Ohio. So much to discover,” which was fairly bland to start with and didn’t improve with age.
But the new slogan, “Ohio. Find it here,” didn’t set my pulse racing at the idea of crossing the northwestern frontier to spend time and money looking for something worth finding, either.
What was the “it” being suggested? Flat topography? A shopping mall every 1.5 miles? The Rust Belt?
Well, the slogan’s still in use, so it still must be working — or else it’s been too much of a challenge to dream up something better.
Meanwhile, JobsOhio, the state’s economic development arm, has come up with a new slogan for a campaign aimed at convincing out-of-state businesses to relocate or start up in the Buckeye State. Borrowing from the Old Dominion’s “Virginia is for Lovers” tourism slogan, the JobsOhio slogan asserts that “Ohio is for leaders.”
To me, that slogan calls to mind such noted Ohio leaders as former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, indicted in a $60 million bribery scheme and, two months ago, booted from office by his peers.
Or Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, convicted of racketeering charges in 2012 and still serving a 28-year sentence in federal prison. Or Congressman Bob Ney, who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in 2006.
Or Congressman James Traficant, convicted of 10 federal charges and released from prison in 2009 after serving a seven-year term. The list goes on.
But, according to billboards supporting Ohio’s new business-attraction campaign, the state is seeking leaders from the realm of commerce, rather than the world of politics.
As the message on one billboard in a series that stretches from Boston to Seattle states, “We’re not built for followers, we’re building for leaders,” primarily by charging no state corporate income taxes.
While Ohio’s Legislature has given the business sector a free ride on income taxes, its Senate recently attempted to cut off food stamps to low-income residents if they managed to scrape together $2,250 or more in savings.
It’s too early to tell whether the “Ohio is for Leaders” campaign has been successful. But according to one source, it has already succeeded in producing some unintended consequences less than a year after it was launched.
Weekly World News, the former supermarket tabloid that first announced the discovery of Bat Boy, a half-bat, half-human juvenile, in Pendleton County’s Hellhole Cavern in 1992, reported last month in its online version that the campaign has nudged Ohio into the Top 10 standings for UFO sightings.
According to the National Unidentified Flying Objects Reporting Center, Ohio is now ranked eighth in the nation in the number of reported UFO sightings.
“When most new species visit Earth. they want you to take them to your leader,” according to the Weekly World News piece, which cited comments by a ‘Dr. Amy Carmine.’
According to Dr. Carmine, “Ohio has sent out a signal to aliens that it is THE place to find them,” which generated the increase in UFO sightings.
Be careful what you wish for, Ohio. And try to come up with better slogans.