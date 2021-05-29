Music filled the north plaza of the State Capitol grounds Saturday afternoon as a condensed Vandalia Gathering went on in the dreary weather. The event, which is hosted by the state Department of Art, Culture and History, featured a concert with performances by Kanawha Tradition, the T-Mart Rounders, and the Mountain Stage house band.
Saturday’s gathering also featured a dance performance with Lou Mauri and the Appalachian Cloggers, but this year’s gathering did not include vendors selling food, drink, arts or crafts.
The annual celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.