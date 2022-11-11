Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginian culture is significant. It lies in events like the West Virginia teacher strike. One can taste it in the hot dogs and pepperoni rolls, and see it in the tradition of independent pro-wrestling in Appalachia.

Emily Hilliard’s new book, “Making Our Future: Visionary Folklore and Everyday Culture in Appalachia” explores contemporary folklife in the Mountain State.

