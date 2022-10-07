Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Publishers Weekly website, booklife.com, reviewed “From Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity” as follows:

“Bodkin weaves readers through a tapestry of decades across the Atlantic and back, sharing his family’s history, struggles, and migration to America in this creative nonfiction tribute.

Tags

Recommended for you