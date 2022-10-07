A Publishers Weekly website, booklife.com, reviewed “From Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity” as follows:
“Bodkin weaves readers through a tapestry of decades across the Atlantic and back, sharing his family’s history, struggles, and migration to America in this creative nonfiction tribute.
“The large Bodkin family, rooted in Briarhill, Ireland, endured many historic struggles in the mid-1800s. As The Great Famine raged on, millions starved in desolation. Heartbreaking tales pull the reader in during early chapters as Bodkin eloquently introduces family members. In one instance, loving father Séamus makes the difficult decision to take himself and toddler daughter Honora from Inis Mór to the mainland, with only the young child surviving the perilous journey.
“Honora, becoming Nora, proves a blessing to the Bodkin matriarch’s sister, and later joins the family on the voyage to America. As Bodkin writes, their expedition on the Cushlamachree ship was more than dangerous, punctuated with moments of hardship and love, but ultimately worth the risk for the Bodkin clan.
“In a delicate yet deliberate manner, author Bodkin keeps the reader in check with the realities of the world around his family in the 19th century. War, famine, revolution, and the Industrial Age touch the lives of every sibling.
“Grounded in their Catholic faith, the Bodkin children persevered in the new world of Brooklyn, and America’s many opportunities. The figure of Uncle Laurence, steadfast and dependable, proves a heartening presence in many chapters, as the bishop blesses potato patches, teaches the children botany and history, and guides the family’s transition into the New World.
“Bodkin brings together the family’s adult children in a solemn celebration decades later, as they recount their fond memories of the homeland.
“Readers who enjoy family lineage stories will revel in this beautifully written account of the tight bonds of the Bodkins, complete with fictionalized but persuasive dialogue. ‘Briarhill to Brooklyn’ keeps their traditions alive while forging ahead, extending geographies and building on their legacy.
“Takeaway: The memorable account of an Irish family’s journey to America and a new life, lovingly told.”
The reviewer also gave the book straight “A” production grades for its cover, design and typography, illustrations, editing, and marketing copy.