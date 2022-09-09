Husband and wife Mathew Broyles and Sierra Sovine are the founders and foremost forces of the Dunbar Community Partners nonprofit program designed to embellish and enrich lives and livelihoods throughout the city.
One such community-minded effort occurred on Labor Day, when the couple participated in a holiday cook-out (technically a “cook-in,” as rarely relenting rain curtailed outdoor gathering and grilling) at Dunbar Towers Apartments on Myers Avenue. During the Sept. 5 afternoon, Broyles and Sovine prepared and served hot dogs and other picnic-type food to the senior residents.
Among the diners was Coraetta “Cricket” Walker, formerly of South Charleston and a Dunbar Towers tenant for the past six years. Walker extolled the services and niceties the Dunbar Community Partners provide her and her fellow residents.
“We enjoy this,” Walker said of the luncheon. “They do this quite often. They bring us bags around with little stuff in them, paper towels, apple sauce, little packets of oats you can fix, Pop Tarts, something simple — but it’s always full. They’re really good in helping us.”
The senior luncheons and functional “goodie bags” are only two segments of the wide-reaching community services the DCP has provided since its founding five years ago. In 2022 alone, the group has purchased a pair of winter jackets for a preschool student, donated $300 to the Dunbar Middle School cheer team, given away more than 100 pairs of reading glasses, co-sponsored the Dunbar Library’s Easter event, donated gift cards for DMS teachers as a show of appreciation, taken part in street clean-ups with the Dunbar Neighborhood Watch, assisted with the Sept. 12 South Charleston Lions Club Golf Tournament, and much more, all engineered by Sovine and Broyles and paid for by individual and business donations.
Sovine, originally from Georgia, and born-and-raised-in-Dunbar Broyles have been frequent visitors to Dunbar Towers Apartments since Sovine’s mother was a resident there for a few years. Broyles’ mother lived at Myers Avenue Apartments, Sovine explained, “so we would load up our grill and, on the last Monday of every month, have a big cook-out for everybody. We then realized that there was a greater need in the community and help for them was hard to find. When COVID-19 hit, we started our essential/food bags for seniors and families and also saw how our local families and friends were losing their jobs because of COVID and worried about how to feed their families and even buy them new clothes are Christmas.”
Food bag deliveries continue at a variety of venues. “Now we deliver 40 food bags every month to seniors and families in need in the Dunbar/Institute area. The items are donated to us, we fill the bags, find out who needs them or has contacted us and deliver them to those who can’t get out to, say, a food pantry or the store to get them,” she said.
Contributing in the classroom
Allying with the Dutch Miller Subaru dealership of Charleston, the DCP conducted a back-to-school backpack drive at Dunbar United Methodist Church on Aug. 20. Dutch Miller Subaru Internet Manager Brent Marshall and colleagues General Manager Brian Bailes and Jason Jarrett joined in the distribution of 300 school backpacks and supplies at the Myers Avenue church.
“August was Subaru Loves Learning Month,” Marshall said last week, “so when Ms. Sovine approached us about the backpack event, it was a no-brainer for us. We let the kids put their backpacks together. It was overwhelming, the appreciation the people showed us. It was heartfelt and it was a pleasure to do.”
Marshall added that the Charleston dealership plans to take part in a pair of food drives with the DCP this year as well.
A local church and Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries in South Charleston approached the DCP to join in the DMS Backpack Buddies program. “We’re still trying to raise money and get donations to get kid-friendly foods for that program every week,” said Sovine.
“Sierra came to me last year and asked if there was anything they could do to help,” Dunbar Middle School Counselor Michelle Smith said. “I said, ‘Are you serious?’ Sierra is part of the Dunbar Woman’s Club, and they donated money that sent three or four students Christmas shopping.
“When people like the Dunbar Community Partners step up, it makes it a whole lot better for us and the kids. They’re phenomenal people. When we need anything, they do their best to help us out. They’re filling a void I can’t fill myself. Them stepping in and doing what they’re doing is helping us tremendously. With the three schools in Dunbar they help, that’s probably about 1,000 students who have access to services through their generosity and hustle,” Smith said.
DCP has also “adopted” a kindergarten class at Dunbar Primary School to meet what needs they can there. Sovine said the teachers requested a coding mouse robotic toy for the kindergartners recently. The DCP was able to purchase two of the robotic toys for the students.
“All three schools here know to call us when they need something,” Sovine said.
Hoping to keep growing and giving
Together for 25 years, Sovine and Broyles began DCP after their son graduated from South Charleston High School and enlisted in the Army, leaving them “empty nesters” with a benevolent mission.
“We started making homemade salsa, pickles and pickled onions and canning them as fundraisers and hosting craft shows to raise money for DCP,” Sovine said.
They also reached out to the Pastoral Association and all Dunbar and Institute schools.
While they maintain full-time jobs (he operates a lawn service and she’s a claims processor for CASCI/Blue Cross Blue Shield), the couple devote the rest of their scarcely spare time almost exclusively to their DCP endeavors. Broyles and Sovine perform the bulk of their community-targeted activities, but “if we reach out, we usually have volunteers who will come out and help us,” she said.
“Everything we get [donated] stays in the Dunbar-Institute area; we make sure of that,” Sovine said.
Along with their DCP duties, they are active with the boards of the Dunbar Library and South Charleston Lions Club, which provides Dunbar area residents with eyeglasses and hearing aids, and the Woman’s Club of Dunbar. “We also work with other organizations as they reach out for volunteers or help,” Sovine noted.
The couple envision expanding from their literal home base in Dunbar to a free-standing, more spacious location.
“Our ultimate goal is eventually to have a space with freezers and refrigerators, so we can give out turkeys at Thanksgiving and different times of the year,” Broyles said. “Right now, we just do canned hams, because they’re nonperishable.”
“We’re working out of our house,” Sovine said. “Everything is taking over our living room and our spare room, which is fine, but we’re getting so big and expanding out so much more now that we need the extra room. Our goal is to get another building we can actually work out of.”
“Half our living room is shelving for food. I think we’re going to try to partner with a church,” Broyles said.
“We hope to continue to grow where we can get more donations, too,” Sovine added.
Their personal home-space invasion started when they launched the DCP in 2017 and escalated after they acquired nonprofit status two years later. “We ran smaller things here and there,” Sovine explained, “but when we started taking donations, we went for our 501. We realized there was a bigger need in the community than what we were just helping. To be able to expand, we went completely nonprofit.”
“We don’t take any money out of the charity; it all goes back in. There’s nothing taken out for our own selves,” Broyles said.
“We don’t take money out for gas, we don’t take money out for utilities — nothing, not even to pay ourselves. It’s called volunteer work for a reason,” Sovine added with a chuckle.
To donate, request services, volunteer or obtain additional information regarding the Dunbar Community Partners, contact Sierra Sovine or Mathew Broyles at 304-881-6977.
Dunbar Community Partners also maintains a private group page, with more than 900 members at present, on Facebook.
Upcoming Dunbar activities
To promote leisure and lifestyle activities and community spirit, the DCP is participating in several upcoming and future community events.
A fall arts and crafts show and hot dog sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dunbar Church of God, 1214 Payne Ave., Dunbar.
The DCP will also sponsor a fall craft show and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St., Dunbar.
More information about the events is available by calling or texting Sierra Sovine at 304-881-6977 or emailing her at dcp25064@gmail.com.
The DCP will also take part in collecting and distributing 50 Thanksgiving Blessing Boxes and 50 Christmas Blessing Boxes for families and seniors this winter.
Christmas toys will be given to underprivileged youths in December as well. “The Dunbar Dollar General reached out to me about partnering with us for Christmas, because they want to stay local,” Sovine said. “Usually, they do Toys for Tots, but they wanted to find a local organization to keep everything local this year. I said, ‘Absolutely’ — we’ve done something like this for the last three or four years. Instead of Toys for Tots, we’ll be able to have a big Christmas toy giveaway.”