Husband and wife Mathew Broyles and Sierra Sovine are the founders and foremost forces of the Dunbar Community Partners nonprofit program designed to embellish and enrich lives and livelihoods throughout the city.

One such community-minded effort occurred on Labor Day, when the couple participated in a holiday cook-out (technically a “cook-in,” as rarely relenting rain curtailed outdoor gathering and grilling) at Dunbar Towers Apartments on Myers Avenue. During the Sept. 5 afternoon, Broyles and Sovine prepared and served hot dogs and other picnic-type food to the senior residents.

