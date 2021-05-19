The Kanawha County Schools Community Education Program will host four summer camps next week, open to county students who were in kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2020-2021 school year.
They will include Central Elementary School Summer Camp in St. Albans, Flinn Elementary School Summer Camp in Sissonville, Shoals Elementary School Summer Camp in Mink Shoals and Overbrook Elementary School Summer Camp in Charleston.
The camps will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. weekdays Wednesday, June 2, through Friday, July 30.
The weekly camp rates are $135 for one child, $235 for two children and $335 for three children. A $30 family, non-refundable registration is also required. The weekly fee is due Mondays (or the first day of the week the chiild attends). There are no daily rates. The program does not charge to hold slots when a child is not in attendance for a week (e.g., on a family vacation). Because camps will be open only three days next week (June 2-4), the rates for next week will be $80 for one child, $140 for two children and $200 for three children.
CONNECT/LINK child care assistance is accepted. Parents/guardians must have a current certificate listing the specific summer camp.
Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided daily.
Camps will have weekly themes, swimming or other water-related programs, guest speakers, arts and crafts and a variety of recreational and education activities and projects supervised by experienced staff members.
The program will be closed on June 21 (West Virginia Day) and July 5 (Independence Day). No reduced rate will be offered for these holiday weeks.
A Child Medical Form or similar report completed by the child’s doctor is required and should be submitted with enrollment or turned in to the camp site director no later than the first week of attendance.
Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. Placement is subject to availability of space at the desire site. Submission of the enrollment form is not a guarantee of placement. Applicants will be notified if their enrollment has been approved and space is available. The $30 family registration fee will be billed to the parents’ account and due the first day of attendance, along with the weekly fee.
To download the 2021 Summer Camp enrollment packet and Family Handbook information, go to kanawha-k12.wvnet.edu.
Also for further information and to check camp enrollment availability, call 304-766-0378.