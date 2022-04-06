As our high school years run out, and college creeps closer and closer, a lot of students have realized that they don’t have much to put on their resume. Many students use the excuse of the pandemic upending their lives, but some of students have found ways to take advantage of the opportunities present to them. Their secret? They didn’t let the pandemic ruin the flow of their life.
Something I wish I knew sooner is that you don’t have to have 50 hours of community service to go to college (this doesn’t mean that this isn’t good for your college resume, it is), but since this is a standard achievement, it may not be as impressive as someone who, for example, took part in theater in and out of school since middle school.
It is crucial for one to find a productive pastime or hobby and stick to it, since college admissions officers can tell if you’re passionate about something. What this means is if you have good grades and SAT scores, and there is a consistent theme in your extracurriculars, your college application will look better than someone who has similar academic achievements, but their extracurriculars are all over the place.
As a high school student, it is necessary to choose something you enjoy and are good at, and continue with that. The earlier you start, the better, since it will allow you time to make progress and experience new things, and you won’t feel rushed or pressured.
It’s also good to have a productive pastime other than watching Netflix or Tiktok all day, (which I find myself doing a lot of the time, too). You should choose a hobby which mentally, emotionally or physically stimulates you, can help you benefit others and is something you enjoy doing.
Even if you don’t plan to go to college after high school, you should still find a productive pastime for yourself. Having a hobby makes most people happier and alleviates stress, since they can take a break from their life and do something they enjoy and are good at. Depending on what your hobby is, it may also give you time to reflect on your life.
Productive hobbies can have great benefits for kids and teens. Since growing up can be rough and a little scary, it is crucial for teens to find a productive hobby to help them manage their time, become happier and to have productive practices outside of school. It can not only help them with college extracurriculars in some cases, but it can also make them less stressed, depending on their hobby.
Most people also find pride in their pastimes, and feel a sense of certainty when they are participating in them. And the good thing about it is that it’s never too late to take up a hobby. So go out there, experiment with some things, and who knows, you might just find the perfect pastime for you.