Charleston’s annual Live on the Levee free summer concert series kicked off Friday night at Haddad Riverfront Park with performances from The Chase and headliner Hair Supply.

This week’s show was Veteran’s Night and featured a fireworks display. Live on the Levee, sponsored by Moses Auto Group and the city of Charleston, is every Friday night through Aug. 18.

