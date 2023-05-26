PHOTOS: Hair Supply brings classic rock show to Live on the Levee May 26, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Hair Supply plays to an enthusiastic crowd at Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston on Friday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Hair Supply performs at the 2023’s first Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston on Friday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston’s annual Live on the Levee free summer concert series kicked off Friday night at Haddad Riverfront Park with performances from The Chase and headliner Hair Supply.This week’s show was Veteran’s Night and featured a fireworks display. Live on the Levee, sponsored by Moses Auto Group and the city of Charleston, is every Friday night through Aug. 18.The shows start at 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Tv Broadcasting Heraldry Recommended for you Latest News PHOTOS: Hair Supply brings classic rock show to Live on the Levee WV throws support behind national effort to rein in Xylazine State golf: Wheeling man finishes off Senior Amateur title top story County requests special prosecutor for Carper investigation AP Russia says its border regions attacked; Moscow's forces hit clinic in central Ukrainian city AP 2 more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison terms for Jan. 6 Capitol attack AP After yearslong delay, DEA revokes license of drug distributor over opioid crisis failures AP US cities reporting fewer killings hope crime strategies prevent a summer surge Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed