GASTONIA, N.C. -- The West Virginia Power fell to the Gastonia Honey Hunters in 7-6 in 12 innings on Thursday at CaroMont Health Park.
With the loss, the Power moves to a record of 7-7 and is in third place in the Atlantic League South Division. Gastonia is now 9-5 and is in tied for first in the South Division.
Gastonia took the lead in the bottom of the second with two runs. The Power answered with a run in the fourth and a run in the fifth to tie the game at 2. However, Gastonia responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Honey Hunters.
The Power answered right back in the top of the sixth as Edwin Espinal tied the game at three with an RBI single. The Power took its first lead of the game, 5-3, with two runs in the top of the seventh.
West Virginia held the Honey Hunters scoreless in the bottom of the seventh and eighth before getting two outs in the bottom of the ninth and bringing Gastonia to its final strike. On a 3-2 count, Jason Rogers doubled to bring the tying run to the plate in Jake Skole. Skole homered to tie the game at 5 and send it to extra innings.
In the 10th, the Power struck first as Espinal drove a sacrifice flt to center. However, the Honey Hunters tied the game in the bottom of the 10th to send it to the 11th. In the bottom of the 11th, Gastonia loaded the bases with no one out and still did not score. So the game went to the 12th.
After the Power went scoreless in the top of the frame, Norberto Susini hit an RBI single to center giving the Honey Hunters the win.
West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park on Friday to start a weekend series with Lancaster. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.