Atlantic League: West Virginia Power falls to Lexington 9-7
Staff report
Sep 19, 2021

The West Virginia Power fell to the Lexington Legends 9-7 on Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.

With the loss, West Virginia's second-half record is now 25-17 and the Power is a half game up on High Point — which won 8-6 on Sunday — in the Atlantic League South Division.

Jimmy Paredes led the Power at the plate as he went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ramon Liriano was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Elih Villanueva was the losing pitcher as he gave up eight earned runs off 10 hits in six innings of work. He is now 3-3. Reliever Jeff Thompson was the winning pitcher and he is now 4-1.

Lexington wasted no time at the plate as the Legends scored two runs in the first and three runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Power broke through with three runs. Elmer Reyes' sacrifice fly drove in Paredes, Liriano scored on a wild pitch and Nate Easley singled to drive in Yovan Gonzalez.

The Power went on to take the 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a four-run frame. Paredes started the rally with a three-run double, and he was subsequently driven in by a Liriano double.

That lead didn't last long, though, as Lexington scored four runs of its own in the top of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead that went final.

West Virginia is off Monday before hosting Gastonia for a three-game series with the first game starting on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.