CANAAN VALLEY — In 2015, a group of people in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan claimed the record for the world’s longest plastic water slide with a 2,007-foot structure.
Before the start of a long Fourth of July weekend, on a two-lane road in Tucker County, America said, “Hold my beer.”
Natural Light beer made history Thursday when Leigh Rich, 34, and her inner tube made the first run down a 2,021-foot plastic water slide at Canaan Valley Resort, officially reclaiming the Guinness World Record for the United States.
The beer company’s World Record for longest plastic water slide (known by the brand name Slip ‘N Slide) coincided with the launch of its new Americana-themed cans.
Natural Light marketing head Ben Martinez said more than 70 sites were considered for the record attempt. Ultimately, the honor went to Canaan Valley, where his family long has had a vacation home. Martinez said resort officials were excited to help.
“They’ve really been incredible partners,” Martinez said. “I mean the whole town has really come out to help us. The fire department is here. Everyone has kept asking what we need. Everyone has been really eager to help. We got that vibe from the beginning.
“I also think that West Virginia shares a lot of characteristics with Natural Light, in the sense of independence, freedom, [being an] underdog,” he said. “So, we feel like we have a special kindred spirit with the state.”
Rich, who works for an agency that plans events for the beer company, was picked to take the first ride because of her speed during test runs the day before, she said.
“Natty Light having the idea to bring this here to West Virginia is the coolest thing they could possibly do to launch one of their new cans,” Rich said. “Maybe next year if they’ve got a new can, we’ll add another 20 feet.”
Resort Recreation Manager David Vance and his team searched the mountain for a place to put the slide before deciding on the main entrance to the ski area.
“We had plenty of space to do it [on the mountain], but to keep it safe and straight, we couldn’t do any curves,” Vance said. “So we measured everything on the side of the mountain.
“Finally we did a measurement on Google Earth of here to the end of the road and we had plenty of space to do it. So we came together and said we could block the roads off, do a detour. We brought in engineers and surveyors to survey the distance and stuff and this is it,” Vance said.
The resort pumped water from ponds that supply its snow-making machines during the winter. Water pressure for the slide reached 1,040 gallons a minute. Vance estimated 50 containers of Dawn detergent were on hand to create suds.
Jim Durant and his team from California-based Bigger Than Life built the slide. Durant said the crew spent 15 days of production cutting and sewing vinyl. He and a co-worker drove 61 hours to bring the slide from California to West Virginia, he said.
The company creates inflatables such as bounce houses. This was Durant’s first plastic water slide. He doesn’t think it will be the last.
“I think those guys in Jordan, now they’re going to build a bigger one,” Durant said. “So next year we’re going to have to build a bigger one. But that’s OK.”{/div}
Mike Marcotte, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, was on site at the event Thursday. To set records, guidelines from the Guinness office in London must be met, he said. In this case, the plastic had to be commercially available and continuous with no gaps.
“We also made sure this morning that someone could continuously go down the slide,” Marcotte said. “And then we were out here this morning with a surveyor to measure the entire slide from start to finish, so it’s not just us guessing as to the length of the slide.”
Once the new record was officially set, the slide was open to registered participants from the public.
Among them was teacher Jenny Ruddle, 27, of Charleston.
“The water comes out a lot harder than you think it does,” Ruddle said. “It kind of hit me in the face a couple times. You’re slipping all over the place. It literally is a Slip ‘N Slide. So it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”
Ruddle said she was drawn by an Instagram ad and the chance to be part of a Guinness World Record event.
“Especially after this past year of being inside and not feeling like you’re getting to do anything,” she said. “This was like the perfect opportunity to get out and feel like things are picking up again.”