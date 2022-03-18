No. 3 seed Bluefield built a 35-26 halftime lead and held off a late rally from No. 2 St. Marys to win 60-57 in the Class AA boys basketball state tournament semifinals Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The win sends Bluefield into Saturday’s Class AA championship game scheduled for 12:30 on Saturday afternoon against top-seeded Poca, which dispatched of Ravenswood 60-32 in the other semifinal Friday.
The Beavers did much of their damage off turnovers as they forced 18 miscues and converted them into 19 points while committing just three turnovers of their own. That effort was spearheaded by Ja’eon Flack, who registered five steals to go with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Flack was one of four double-figure scorers for Bluefield (21-5), with R.J. Hairston pouring in a team-best 21, Kamron Gore adding 11 off the bench and Chance Johnson recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.
Grant Barnhart scored a game-high 23 points for the Blue Devils (23-3) with Brandon Lawhon contributing 15.
Class AAA
Shady Spring 59, Wheeling Central 49: Braden Chapman posted 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals and No. 1 seed Shady Spring used a strong second quarter to put away the fourth-seeded Maroon Knights in the Class AAA semifinals.
Shady, the defending Class AAA state champion, advances to Saturday's title game where it takes on No. 3 Fairmont Senior. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Central held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers ramped up their defensive pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Maroon Knights 18-5 in the period, which proved to be the difference.
Shady scored 16 points off 18 Wheeling Central turnovers and held a 14-5 advantage in fast-break points.
Cole Chapman added 18 points and six assists for the Tigers (25-1) and Cameron Manns chipped in nine points.
Ryan Reasbeck paced Central with 18 points and four assists while Caleb Ratcliffe contributed 12 points and Leyton Toepfer 11.
Shady Spring attempted 16 free throws, making 13. The Maroon Knights were just 1 of 2 from the foul line.
Class AAAA
Parkersburg South 81, Jefferson 62: Cyrus Traugh made 17 of 19 shots at the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 30 points and help No. 3 seed Parkersburg South upend second-seeded and previously undefeated Jefferson in the Class AAAA semifinals.
South (22-3) will take on No. 1 seed Morgantown in Saturday's final at 8 p.m. The Mohigans ousted Musselman 71-33 in the other semifinal.
Leading 37-29 at halftime, South outscored the Cougars 17-9 in the third quarter to pull away.
The Patriots made their living at the foul line, connecting on 30 of 32 attempts, including all 13 in the final quarter.
Ashton Mooney registered a double-double for South, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Jackson Smith tossed in 15 points. Traugh also added nine boards.
Jamari Jenkins recorded 15 points to lead Jefferson. Also for the Cougars (23-1), William Shively had 11 points and Jaiden Gladney 10.