It’s hard to find a frown when it comes to The Basketball Tournament, this weekend’s hoops extravaganza at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Matt Harper is happy. A fresh-faced 27-year-old service manager at Capitol Street fixture Pies and Pints, Harper loves the extra business such events bring. But it’s not just about the money.
“Our No. 1 goal,” he said, “is to give people the best experience they can possibly get in Charleston, West Virginia. We pride ourselves on giving the best service in the area. That includes our knowledge about craft beers. If they want the usual domestic, that’s fine, but we try to get them to try something different.”
Tim Brady is happy. Brady, president of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, is one of the main reasons The Basketball Tournament is here. Officials with TBT, as it’s commonly known, saw how much Best Virginia’s 2019 performance in that year’s Richmond, Virginia, regional excited Mountaineer fans. They immediately wanted to play in the Mountain State.
“We found out they were looking at West Virginia as a location,” Brady said. “Once we did, we immediately got in contact with them, the Mayor’s Office, the CVB, the Coliseum folks, everybody, started selling them on the concept of being here, in proximation to hotels and amenities.”
Dan Friel is happy. The Basketball Tournament, consisting mainly of former college teammates reunited, is his baby. Well, he co-birthed it in Boston with longtime buddy and The Basketball Tournament CEO John Mugar. About three years before the inaugural 2014 event, he and Mugar started tinkering with a single-elimination event in which the winning team would take home $1 million. They kept talking and finally put on the initial tournament in Philadelphia, which carried a $500,000 prize. Now it’s up to the $1 million.
“The first year, it was all investors,” Friel said. “Now, we’re pretty self-sustaining. We operate the same way basically any sporting event would — sponsorships, tickets, revenue from merchandise and television revenue.”
Friel allowed that, now, the prize money is simply a budget item but would not divulge budget details.
Patrick Leahy — no, not the Vermont senator — is happy. This Leahy is the general manager of the Charleston facility hosting the tourney. Anytime the coliseum is booked, he’s in a good mood, but particularly now.
“The first three games [today] are going to be televised by flagship ESPN,” Leahy said. “The rest of the tournament is on ESPN3. It’s a great opportunity to bring exposure to the city of Charleston. It helps us get the Charleston brand exposed.”
Steve Roberts is happy.
“People are coming for this,” said the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce president. “They’re excited for it. I run into people all the time who are just grateful to have survived COVID, grateful to see the economy get back on its feet. Count me in. We are a good community. People want to come here. We have nice amenities, nice hotels, a terrific venue in the [coliseum]. That’s why we can be successful as a regional convention center.”
Indeed, everyone is chipper heading into today’s Herd That game at noon, followed by Best Virginia at 2 p.m. Herd That is composed of former Marshall greats and Best Virginia possesses some of the better Mountaineers of the past. Last year’s regional was supposed to be played here but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Adding to the mirth is the tournament bracket. Herd That and Best Virginia are on opposite sides of it, meaning they could play for the regional championship. If both win today, they will play — not each other — at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday. Herd That plays at 7 p.m., with Best Virginia to follow.
Of course, restaurants, the Charleston Town Center mall and hotels all benefit. All teams are headquartered at the Marriott Charleston Town Center, which is full. Other hotels will prosper from any additional attendance.
“As teams win and stay, it puts more money in the city,” Brady said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to bring this in. Folks can see downtown, the East End, the West Side, eating, shopping, a full weekend of basketball.
“It’s all about the basketball, a hoops and fan experience. Some of these guys have played professionally overseas or here in the U.S. It’s a bunch of guys who have come together just to chase this championship.”
Friel is excited to have Herd That and Best Virginia in the tournament.
“Part of the attraction is working with local entities,” Friel said. “We’re trying to build a platform from which everyone profits. The goal is to have everybody economically benefit from what we’re doing.”
He said he has enjoyed the pre-tournament buildup offered by Herd That’s Ot Elmore and Best Virginia’s John Flowers. The two have emerged as colorful spokesmen. Elmore is joined on Herd That by scoring-star brother Jon and father/coach Gay. Gay Elmore enjoyed a stellar career at South Charleston High and Virginia Military Institute.
“Those two guys [Ot Elmore and Flowers] have got some personalities,” Friel said. “It’s kind of rare. It’s a little bit of a West Virginia attitude or personality trait.”