Following his team’s first loss of the season on Tuesday against Chapmanville, Nitro coach Pat Jones spent time in practice harping on a few of his players’ shortcomings in that game. They apparently listened.
Guards Taylor Maddox and Ava Edwards led the way with 19 and 16 points, respectively, and Karson Jones added a double-double as the Wildcats broke open a tight game late in the first half and emerged with a 66-31 victory at Cardinal Conference rival Sissonville.
Nitro (7-1), ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class AAA state poll, shot 50% and outrebounded the Indians by a whopping 43-11 margin.
The Wildcats led just 12-9 about halfway through the second quarter, but closed out the half on a 20-4 surge, breaking the game open for good.
For Jones and his players, it was lesson learned after Tuesday’s 44-31 loss to Chapmanville.
“We worked on a lot of things after the Chapmanville game,’’ Jones said. “We needed to improve on some things. A lot of it was finishing aorund the basket and making the extra pass. We were settling for one pass and shoot instead of trying to run our offense.
“I told them today if we were going to win the game, we had to make extra passes and we had run through the offense and not just settle for one pass and shoot. I thought we finished around the basket much better than we had all season.’’
Edwards and Maddox traded dominating halves. Edwards tallied 14 of her 16 points in the first half as Nitro led 32-13 at the intermission, then Maddox poured in 15 of her 19 in the second half. They combined to go 14 of 25 shooting, and were 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Jones, meanwhile, ruled the low post, scoring 11 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, many of them offensive boards. She also had three of her team’s seven steals. Hailey Newsome collected nine rebounds as the Wildcats were quick to the ball off the glass.
“We worked on that in the past three days,’’ Jones said. “We worked on boxing out, we worked on our rebounding and we worked on our free throws. Those are things that have hurt us all season, especially the rebounding category.
“But I also gave them a pregame speech and told them this is a conference game. If we want to compete for conference championships, we have to come out and play away games the way we played today. The starting five played outstanding today. They did exactly what I asked them to do.’’
Sissonville (4-4), which lost to Nitro for a sixth straight time, committed 16 turnovers and shot only 35.9 percent and went 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Kyndee Britton sank 8 of 14 field goal attempts and racked up 19 points, but no one else scored more than six for the Indians.
Edwards had eight of her points during Nitro’s 20-4 run to finish the first half and Sissonville had no answer the rest of the way.
“We’ve been having some issues starting off slow this year,’’ said Chad McClanahan, Sissonville’s second-year coach. “In different games, you can get back in it. Nitro didn’t allow us to get back in the game. They shot really well and you just can’t afford to keep digging a hole for yourself like that.’’
The rebounding deficit especially caught McClanahan’s eye.
“We had some issues last year rebounding effectively,’’ he said. “We didn’t have the right energy [today], and if you’re playing with low energy and you’re playing a team like Nitro, that’s not a recipe for success.’’
Makaela Ullman led the Indians with four rebounds.