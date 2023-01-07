Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sissonville vs Nitro
Nitro’s Taylor Maddox (10) puts a shot up as she’s defended by Sissonville’s Haley Jarrett (3) during Saturday’s game between the teams at Sissonville.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Following his team’s first loss of the season on Tuesday against Chapmanville, Nitro coach Pat Jones spent time in practice harping on a few of his players’ shortcomings in that game. They apparently listened.

Guards Taylor Maddox and Ava Edwards led the way with 19 and 16 points, respectively, and Karson Jones added a double-double as the Wildcats broke open a tight game late in the first half and emerged with a 66-31 victory at Cardinal Conference rival Sissonville.

