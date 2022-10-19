Former Ohio University head baseball coach Joe Carbone is introduced as special adviser for Marshall baseball by Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears (right) during Spears’ “State of the Herd” address Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON — A former assistant under legendary Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook who went on to coach the Ohio Bobcats for more than two decades will now help usher the Marshall baseball program into a new era.
Joe Carbone, who spent 18 years as an assistant with Marshall, Ohio State and Toledo before serving as the Bobcats’ skipper from 1989-2012, returns to Huntington as a special adviser for the baseball program and will assist in the search for a permanent head coach, while also aiding in elements of Marshall’s baseball facility project.
Athletic director Christian Spears introduced Carbone to media members at the first-ever “State of the Herd” address given shortly after the conclusion of the Marshall Board of Governors meeting Wednesday.
“He’s going to evaluate our current coaching staff, our current student-athletes and our current overall program,” Spears said. “He’s also going to ensure that as we build this baseball stadium without a current head coach in place, that we make great baseball decisions.”
After 42 years of coaching in the college baseball ranks, Carbone retired as the winningest coach in Ohio Bobcats history and was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.
Carbone said the opportunity to jump in and help the Marshall baseball program at a pivotal point excited him and he hopes to help steer the ship in the direction that will set the team up for success in the not-so-distant future.
“Hopefully we can get this going where it needs to be and get this to where everybody can be proud of what we have,” Carbone said. “I’m excited to be a part of it with Christian and the rest of the athletic department and student-athletes.”
That process starts with naming a head coach, which Spears said they hope to do by Jan. 1, 2023, but the foundation for sustained success rests on the completed construction of a baseball stadium and additional facilities that will tie in with the existing softball complex at Marshall.
Carbone isn’t unfamiliar with talk about building a baseball stadium. He joked that when Cook brought him to Marshall as a graduate assistant, he told him one would be built.
It never was built while either was at Marshall, but Ohio University did build a baseball complex that tied into its softball facility while Carbone was coach of the Bobcats. Carbone said the new field is a major selling point for bringing in a new coach for the Thundering Herd.
“If I was an assistant and I’m coming to a school like Marshall University and I see there’s going to be a brand-new baseball stadium, I don’t think a guy coming in as a head coach can ask for anything more,” Carbone said. “We have no more excuses after this. We’ve got a great stadium. We’ve got a great university. Now we’ve got to go get some great players.”
Jeff Waggoner coached the Herd for the past 16 seasons but was relieved of his duties last week, setting up the search for the new coach. Spears said the decision to move on was made in the best interest of student-athletes and the program as a whole.
“It was really about the totality of circumstances that we inherited with this process,” Spears said. “I had about seven months to evaluate that program and determine that our student-athletes weren’t having the kind of experience that I would hope for.”
Andrew Brown, associate athletic director for facilities and operations, will head up the search for a new head coach alongside Carbone, Spears and football head coach Charles Huff, among others.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.