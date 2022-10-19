Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former Ohio University head baseball coach Joe Carbone is introduced as special adviser for Marshall baseball by Marshall University athletic director Christian Spears (right) during Spears’ “State of the Herd” address Wednesday.

HUNTINGTON — A former assistant under legendary Marshall baseball coach Jack Cook who went on to coach the Ohio Bobcats for more than two decades will now help usher the Marshall baseball program into a new era.

Joe Carbone, who spent 18 years as an assistant with Marshall, Ohio State and Toledo before serving as the Bobcats’ skipper from 1989-2012, returns to Huntington as a special adviser for the baseball program and will assist in the search for a permanent head coach, while also aiding in elements of Marshall’s baseball facility project.

