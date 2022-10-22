HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Andrew Taylor had a smile on his face following Saturday morning’s intrasquad scrimmage.
The only person who had a bigger smile than Taylor was Marshall basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni, who liked what he saw from Taylor and the rest of his team Saturday.
Taylor finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Green team to a 93-84 win over White in the regulation scrimmage.
“I taught him everything he knows,” D’Antoni said with a laugh. “He’s talented and can score at all three levels. He’s strong, and he’s one of the most in-shape guys that we have. He can finish strong.”
It wasn’t just about the statistical totals for Taylor on this morning that impressed D’Antoni and a limited number of patrons taking in the live practice.
Instead, it was the array of finishes and scoop shots in which he showed soft touch around the rim despite going at top speed. Taylor’s ability to rebound and facilitate were also on display.
After last season’s 12-21 season, Taylor said the offseason soul-searching of veteran players has combined with a hunger for new players to prove themselves, which has led to an edge in each practice session.
“The intensity is definitely there, much higher than last year and, honestly, probably any year I’ve been here,” Taylor said. “Playing through every single play is the biggest difference. I feel like last year and the year before, we had some dudes, including myself, that would take plays off and got watching. This year, we’re competing every day. The White team has picked it up and they’re pushing us to be better.”
D’Antoni agreed, saying Taylor has led by example in pushing himself harder than ever.
“The biggest thing is that he’s more focused himself. He had all that in him last year, but he’s more focused on basketball,” D’Antoni said. “He’s still got room for improvement, especially off the ball defensively. He’s one of our leading steal guys, but I tell him not to accept being the leader. See if you can double it and be as good as you can be.”
While Taylor’s play shined, the best battle on the day came in the frontcourt where the Herd’s pair of 7-footers — Green’s Micah Handlogten and White’s Goran Miladinovic — worked to show their abilities down low.
Handlogten, a freshman from the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, has burst onto the scene as a potential starter in his first year, but Saturday also saw Miladinovic show his skill set.
Miladinovic finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for White, while Handlogten added four points, a game-best 14 rebounds, five assists without a turnover and three steals for the Green.
D’Antoni said that battle is healthy for the Thundering Herd as Marshall looks to solidify a lineup before the Nov. 7 opener at Queens University.
“The biggest improvement really was G,” D’Antoni said, referring to Miladinovic. “He played the whole game and didn’t ask to come out. If we can keep G up there like he should be and keep everybody together wanting to do it together, I think we’ll be all right.”
In addition to Taylor’s big day, Kamdyn Curfman scored 21 points for Green, while Taevion Kinsey had 19 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
White team guard Kyle Braun showcased his range, knocking down seven 3-pointers en route to a 25-point effort. Marko Sarenac added 17 points, while freshman Jacob Conner had a complete game with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Marshall opens its exhibition season Friday against the University of Charleston at 7 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center.