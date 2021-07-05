Editor’s note: This is the first in a 12-part series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 football season.
HUNTINGTON — For years, Navy has been known as a team whose success is predicated on running the football.
If Navy is to return to winning ways in 2021, it will have to again find what has made it successful for decades.
Last season, Navy struggled to run the football, and, consequently, the Midshipmen also struggled to find success.
After years of success under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, the Midshipmen fell to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
The reason? A calculated but quirky 2020 preseason regimen in which Navy did not have live contact in practices as part of the group’s way of trying to combat COVID-19.
The end result was a 52-point loss in the season opener to BYU that sent Niumatalolo back to the drawing board. His team could not make up for the lack of live practice time and it showed in games, with the team lacking a physicality and preparedness to face a tough schedule.
Navy finished the year rushing for just 178 yards per game.
Many teams would see that number and be thrilled. However, when your offense is run-based and your program is traditionally a top-five rushing attack, finishing No. 42 in the country just doesn’t seem to add up well.
Because of the reliance on the run and the struggles Navy had, the team averaged just 16.6 points and finished 124th out of 127 teams in total offense.
Much of the issues start up front for the Midshipmen, who saw a major shakeup on the offensive line during spring drills as Niumatalolo looked to increase the physicality up front.
Tackle Jake Cossavella and guard Joshua Pena each are new on the left side after being backups last season, while guard Nick Bernacchi and tackle Kip Frankland man the right side. Pierce Banbury is leading the way at center.
Ahmad Bradley and Bryce Texiera started the spring in line for starting spots that will fill key reserve roles.
The quarterback battle will be just as intriguing, with former quarterback Tyger Goslin moving to slotback, which opens the path for Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline to battle for the QB job.
Arline came into the spring as the likely starter, but Lavatai — a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder — has closed the gap considerably, making for an interesting fall camp.
Given the struggles of Navy in running the ball last season, the Midshipmen could look to go to the air more in 2021, which may open the door for Lavatai a bit.
Last season, Navy completed just 57 passes in 10 games, a figure that, regardless of rushing success, needs to improve in 2021 with targets such as 6-5 receiver Mychal Cooper and 6-2 target Mark Walker.
Joining Goslin at slotback is Carlinos Acie while fullback Jamale Carothers also returns. Isaac Ruoss and James Harris II will back up Carothers.
The lack of physicality in practice showed on the defensive side, too, where the Midshipmen struggled to generate a pass rush, tallying just six sacks in 10 games.
The end positions will feature a pair of freshmen in Jacob Busic and Max Meeuwsen after the shift to the interior for senior Deondrae Williams, who joins Donald Barniard.
Perhaps the team’s most talented player on either side is linebacker Diego Fagot, who is a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection. Fagot will be joined by Tama Tuitele at weakside linebacker while Johnny Hodges is also expected to see time on the second level.
Safeties Kevin Brennan and Mitchell West are seniors who should shore up the back end of Navy’s defense while Jamal Glenn and Michael McMorris are at cornerback.
Among specialists, there are no changes, which gives Navy some solidified options in the game’s third phase. Kicker Bijan Nichols and punter Ben Fee return while Walker is the team’s punt returner and Chance Warren is the kick returner while adding some depth at running back.
Given the wealth of questions entering the year and the battles going into fall camp, the spectrum of Navy’s season is very broad.
It all starts with momentum, which could come in a Sept. 4 home matchup with Marshall, which ushers in the Charles Huff era.
Considering that Navy’s 2020 season started with a 52-point loss, getting off to a good start is paramount to getting back to a winning campaign. A loss and it could be another three- or four-win season for Niumatalolo.