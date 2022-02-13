HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Aaliyah Dunham simply wasn’t going to let the Thundering Herd’s losing streak go any further.
Dunham tied for game-high honors with 16 points while making several big plays on each end of the floor as Marshall’s women’s basketball team snapped its five-game skid with a 60-48 win over UTEP Sunday at Cam Henderson Center.
“I thought Aaliyah Dunham was really pretty special handling their pressure and made a bunch of big shots to help us separate,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “Good win and a much-needed win. Good crowd that I appreciate.”
The win was Marshall’s seventh straight over UTEP at Cam Henderson Center. It will be the final regular-season meeting in league play between the teams.
Dunham made sure the last one in Huntington was a win, serving as the driving force on both ends throughout the contest.
With UTEP looking to make a run in the fourth quarter, Dunham knocked down a 3-pointer to end the rally, then hit Alexis Johnson for a 3-pointer to push the lead to double figures.
Later, Dunham collected her own offensive rebound and scored on a putback to continue what was an 11-3 run that ended any chance of a UTEP comeback.
Dunham’s fourth-quarter offensive surge came after a third quarter in which she set the defensive tone for Marshall (12-10, 7-6 Conference USA), collecting three consecutive charges on the Miners. Two of those charges came against UTEP guard Katia Gallegos, who helps lead the Miners’ offense.
After a foul was whistled on UTEP during a trap against Dunham, Gallegos’ frustration boiled and she was warned by officials.
Dunham came down on the subsequent play and hit Savannah Wheeler for a 3-pointer with Gallegos contesting.
While Dunham handled the defensive end in the third quarter, Wheeler got going offensively, scoring nine points in the frame. She matched Dunham for game-high honors, scoring 12 of her 16 points in the second half.
Marshall ended the second quarter on an 11-2 run, capped by a Dunham 3-pointer, to take a 26-17 lead into the halftime break.
UTEP (13-10, 5-8 C-USA) got 12 points from Avery Crouse. Gallegos had just five points and seven turnovers.