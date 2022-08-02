Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Former Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette (55) signed for the second time with the Indianapolis Colts Tuesday.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Alex Mollette's time in the National Football League has been a whirlwind, and it's only just begun.

The former Marshall offensive lineman, one of the stalwarts up front for the Thundering Herd in recent years, has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

