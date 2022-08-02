HUNTINGTON — Alex Mollette's time in the National Football League has been a whirlwind, and it's only just begun.
The former Marshall offensive lineman, one of the stalwarts up front for the Thundering Herd in recent years, has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman rejoins the Colts after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in May.
While at Marshall, Mollette played in 52 games, starting in 46 of them, and was a versatile player seeing time at center, left guard and right guard. He was a two-time Conference USA All-Conference selection and was named to the 2016-17 CUSA Commissioner's Honor Roll.
Mollette's second chance with the team coincides with unfortunate circumstances for another player. Colts offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, who was participating in training camp, left Saturday's practice early with an injury.
On Tuesday, it was announced that O'Donnell would be placed on the injured reserve list, effectively ending his 2022 season since the move was made before final roster cuts and O'Donnell was not waived with an injury settlement.
Mollette is one of three members of the 2021 Marshall football team to be on an NFL roster for training camp, joining wide receiver Willie Johnson and safety Nazeeh Johnson.
Johnson was brought in by the Jacksonville Jaguars for a tryout in May after going undrafted in 2022. He signed with the team shortly after that and remains on the roster, wearing number 81 jersey for the Jaguars as they continue training camp.
Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth up to $3.7 million, of which $77,000 is guaranteed.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.