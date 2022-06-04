In a way, perhaps the lingering disappointments of recent title-game appearances played an unexpected — but vital — role for Hurricane Saturday evening.
Because this time the Redskins left no doubt.
Ethan Spolarich nearly threw a championship-game no-hitter, allowing just one hit, and also led his team’s offense as Hurricane hammered out a convincing 11-0 victory against George Washington in five innings in the Class AAA baseball state tournament final before another solid crowd at Appalachian Power Park.
Playing in its fifth straight title game, Hurricane (34-4) won its fourth overall state championship, matching the previous ones from 2002, 2014 and 2018.
Spolarich went 2 for 2 with a double and triple and Caden Johnson donated a two-run single during an eight-run uprising in the bottom of the third as the Redskins broke the game open against the Patriots (21-16), who were appearing in the title game for the first time. Damian Witty donated an RBI double in Hurricane’s big inning.
There was certainly no letdown for Hurricane despite a draining 3-2 nine-inning victory against defending champion Bridgeport in the semifinals, a tense marathon of a game that wrapped up just before midnight Friday.
“That was a concern, obviously,” said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin. “That kind of ballgame and that kind of emotion and intensity, and for every pitch.”
Maybe it was memories their last two title games that kept Hurricane’s players, especially its seniors, on task. The Redskins were blanked by St. Albans 5-0 in the 2019 finals, and fell to Bridgeport 10-4 last year. The 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 lockdown.
“We took those losses very hard,” Spolarich said, “and we wanted to reflect on that. This year, we wanted to take it one game at a time no matter what, and even if we lost, we just wanted to keep on going, and we wanted to win this whole thing.”
Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane’s senior second baseman, wasn’t prepared to leave Power Park like he had in his two previous state finals.
“This is the best feeling in the world — the last game ever,” Phillips said. “Especially losing the first two [title games]. Every season I’ve had before, we’ve gone all the way to the championship game and lost. So there’s just no way to describe it, especially with all these guys I grew up with.
“We’ve played together since we were 8 years old, so every year since Little League, this is the team I imagined playing with. After being in elementary school and watching them win one [in 2014], this is always the group I imagined winning one with. So, man, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
GW, meanwhile, could never find its footing in its first title-game foray.
The Patriots committed three errors, threw four wild pitches, hit three batters and allowed four stolen bases. Two Hurricane runs crossed on the front end of double steals, and two more scored on wild pitches. GW had won 12 of its last 14 games to get to the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
“We picked a bad day to have a bad day,” said GW coach Mike Davis. “We just kind of ran out of some things we were doing that got us to this point. You can’t have passed balls, you can’t give bases away. We really didn’t have a lot of answers for some things they were doing out there.
“You’ve got to tip your cap to them. They’re a helluva program, they do things the right way and they were the much better team today.”
At one point, Hurricane had seven runs on just three hits. After using two of its top-line pitchers in Friday’s historic 5-4 win against AAA power Jefferson, GW used four different pitchers on Saturday.
“I think we ran out of gas at the end of our run,” Davis said. “But there’s a ton to be proud of from this group. I just can’t overstate how proud I am of these guys. They’ve taken our program to new heights. We’ve raised the bar now and hopefully this becomes the expectation for what GW baseball can be.”
Spolarich struck out two, walked two and induced seven ground ball outs and five fly outs. The other out came on a 5-4-3 double play to end the game. The only hit he allowed was a solid single by Tyler Smith with one out in the fifth.
“He was up and down, in and out,” Davis said of Spolarich, “and we just couldn’t get on him.”
Hurricane played errorless ball in its two state tournament games, a far cry from last year when it had two errors and allowed 11 stolen bases and 10 walks in the title-game loss to Bridgeport.
“Last year, we won 31, 32 in a row,” Sutphin, “and we got to the state championship game and didn’t play well and got beat by a really good team. To have the opportunity to get back here and have that chance again … it was nice to see them get what they want.
“[It’s great] to see them grow into great friends. And as they’re older, they’ve always got something they can come back for.”