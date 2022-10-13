Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221008 cm football 01.jpg
Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (8) hands off to Curtis Jones (2) in the Knights’ win over Spring Valley.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

ONA — Cabell Midland’s motto of “ride or die” enters phase two of what running back Curtis Jones Jr. called “the death stretch.”

After a hard-fought 21-17 victory over Spring Valley last week, the Knights (5-1) entertain Hurricane (5-1) in a battle of Class AAA high school football titans at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle. Next week, Cabell Midland plays host to Huntington High (5-1), completing a trifecta of games against stout opponents.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

