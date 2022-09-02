HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s offense didn’t have the ball very often Friday night.
The Highlanders did maximize opportunities, though.
In a game without much early flow, Huntington stayed the course behind quarterback Gavin Lochow, who set a school record with five touchdown tosses in a 54-7 win over South Charleston Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium.
“We talked at halftime about playing to our expectations,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “We felt like in the first half we just fiddle-farted around and lost opportunities to put points on the board. Great teams come out and respond in the second half, and we were able to do that.”
Lochow threw for just 140 yards on 10 of 15 through the air, but his touchdown tosses of 14, 15, 14, 17 and 37 yards covered enough ground to get him in the record books.
Much of Lochow’s damage came on swing passes as the Highlanders’ skill players got in space and made South Charleston defenders miss.
Myles Meadors caught a pair of Lochow touchdown tosses while Malik McNeely and Wayne Harris — a former South Charleston receiver — caught one each. The record was set on a 37-yard swing pass from Lochow to D’Edrick Graves in the fourth quarter.
Huntington led 20-0 at halftime, courtesy of three Lochow scoring tosses, but the Highlanders broke things open on the first play after halftime when Zah Zah Jackson made a sharp cut after taking a pitch and rumbled 84 yards for a score.
“Zah Zah’s run really got us going there,” Seals said. “It was great blocking and a great run by him, and it kick-started us in the second half.”
Jackson finished with 134 yards on five carries for the Highlanders in limited action.
While Huntington’s offense found second-half rhythm, South Charleston (0-2) never got things going due to 12 penalty calls, many of which were delay of game.
“If you watch them, they are just being lazy,” South Charleston head coach Carl Lee said. “They aren’t getting in and out. We are yelling, but they aren’t moving. This week, I’m happy to have a bye week. I promise, they will get used to getting in and out of it this week. We’ll fix that problem.”
The Black Eagles finished with 149 yards of offense — much of which came in the fourth quarter with the game decided.
South Charleston’s Peyton Brown scored the Black Eagles’ first points of 2022 when he found the end zone on a 14-yard run with 58 seconds left.
The Black Eagles have now been outscored 104-7 in two games this season, but Lee saw some positives that his team can build on going into its off week — one of them being 280-pound bruiser Aaron Clark, who finished with 57 yards rushing.
“He has always been a running back and hated that he ended up at tight end and defensive line and linebacker and all that,” Lee said. “We decided to give him a shot at running the football. Aaron has the potential to be a great player.
“He’s a prime example of discovering talent and saying, ‘OK, now we have to use that.’ As challenging as that will be for him, being as good as he is on the D-line, that’s something we’ll have to have.”
Both teams will have be off next week. On Sept. 16, South Charleston takes on Cabell Midland while Huntington travels to George Washington.