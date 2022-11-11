MADISON — No. 4-seeded Scott found itself trailing 21-7 during its Class AA home playoff contest Friday night but heated up at the right time to edge No. 13 East Fairmont 35-31.
To start the game, East Fairmont’s quarterback Ian Crookshanks found receiver Hoyt Michael for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
The game’s next score came with three minutes left in the first quarter, as Crookshanks scored from a yard out, giving the Bees a 14-0 lead off the quarterback keeper.
With around a minute left in the first quarter, Scott finally got on the board when junior quarterback Matt Frye stepped into pressure and delivered a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Bush, cutting the Skyhawks deficit to seven.
East Fairmont scored again next when Avery Brown scored on a long touchdown reception that extended the Bees’ lead to 21-7 as the first quarter neared its end.
Scott answered quickly, due to Carson Brinegar marching down the field and finishing the drive off with a touchdown carry, bringing Scott back within a touchdown.
With around seven minutes left in the first half, Scott who found the end zone again as Matt Frye dashed up the field to score and tie the game on a quarterback keeper of around 70 yards.
East Fairmont kicked a field goal right as the first half expired, allowing the Bees to hit the locker room with a narrow 24-21 lead.
The Skyhawks were set to receive the ball to start the second half, but a botched reverse attempt on the return resulted in an East Fairmont fumble recovery.
East Fairmont took advantage of the short field and quickly scored as Michael won the battle for a jump ball in the corner of the end zone. Michael secured his second touchdown reception of the night and provided his team with a 10-point lead.
Both teams traded turnovers before Scott’s Jayden Sharps got loose and reeled in a touchdown reception of about 50 yards, bringing Scott back within three points.
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Frye connected on a long pass of around 55 yards to put Scott about 5 yards away from scoring again. Carson Brinegar capped that drive with a touchdown carry to give the Skyhawks their first lead of the game.
Both teams handed the ball back to each other again, but a strong Keaton Wheatley sack ended East Fairmont’s two-minute drill, ultimately bringing the game to it’s final score of 35-31 in favor of Scott.
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said that his team aims to start faster next week in the quarterfinals, where the Skyhawks will host No. 5 seed Frankfort, a 14-0 winner in the first round over No. 12 Nicholas County.
“Its closer than we wanted it to be naturally, but we had to battle back and it’s a resilient group of boys in that locker room,” Dolin said.
Dolin praised his offense’s performance.
“Offensively I thought we played well for the most part,” he said. “Preston Cooper ran like a man and broke I don’t know how many tackles.”
Sharps spoke about his important touchdown catch.
“I knew if I could get inside release and get down the field, down the seam, that I’d probably be open,” he said. “It was just a perfectly placed ball from Matt.”
Sharps also spoke about next week’s challenge.
“I thought this week of practice was great, and really we just can’t get off to slow starts, as people are potentially playing their last game so they’re going to give it their all,” Sharps said. “We can’t get off slow, and next week I know that we’re going to lock in and bring it in the first half.”