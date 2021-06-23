On Tuesday night, Sissonville came up on the losing end of an emotional 3-2 decision to Oak Glen in extra innings, banishing the Indians to an elimination game in the state softball tournament against Herbert Hoover on Wednesday morning.
While Sissonville coach Travis Hill wouldn’t use Tuesday’s happenings as an excuse, that late night was likely a direct cause of an early exit on Wednesday.
The Indians (20-6) committed two errors and allowed three runs to score on just one hit in the top of the first, and it never got better from there as the Huskies (26-4) rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings, advancing to a championship tilt against Oak Glen at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Huskies need a pair of wins over the Golden Bears to claim a fourth straight Class AA title while any victory by Oak Glen will end things.
Sissonville's season came undone early Wednesday, with the Huskies pounding out 10 hits over the final three innings to put an exclamation point on their first win over the Indians in four tries this season and the last five games dating back to 2019.
“I guess I could use that for an excuse but I’m not going to,” Hill said. “They outplayed us today. We’ve seen Grayson Buckner four times and they’ve seen [Sissonville pitcher] Madison Legg four times, it is what it is. They executed today. That first inning we got a little rattled, had a few bobbled balls. If ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ were candy and nuts we’d all have a Merry Christmas, wouldn’t we?”
Legg, who had been fairly dominant throughout most of the season and in the previous three wins over Hoover, walked two and hit a batter as part of the Huskies’ three-run first inning and never settled in.
“The fact that they had the late game last night and she pitched 14 innings [Tuesday] and our game plan today was to make her throw pitches,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “It is hot, and if we made her throw pitches she’d throw pitches we could get a hold of and that’s what happened.”
Sydney Shamblin went 4 for 4 with three RBIs from the No. 7 spot in the Huskies lineup. Brooklyn Huffman also drove in three on a 2-for-4 game with a triple. Cortney Fizer also rapped out a pair of hits for Hoover.
Buckner retired 13 in a row after a second-inning single for Gracelyn Hill and yielded just four hits and no walks in the shutout. Emma Meade was 2 for 3 for the Indians with a double.
Sissonville’s eight-game win streak was snapped in the loss to Oak Glen, and Wednesday morning’s loss ended a solid season and a magical postseason in which the Indians ran through a loaded sectional and regional field, giving up just two runs along the way.
Aly Soblit is the team’s only senior starter, and while she will be missed, the future looks bright for the Indians.
“We’ve got a lot of good players,” Hill said. “Aly was an awesome senior and provided a lot of leadership for us this year, but we will have four or five seniors next year, it’s a big class, so hopefully we can make another run at it and see what we can do.”