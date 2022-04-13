POCA -- In terms of a rugged Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball field, a young Poca team has shown flashes of being a possible fly in the ointment.
But first, the Dots have to work the bugs out.
It’s an ongoing process for a roster with just one senior, and those growing pains hurt again on Tuesday night as host Poca dropped a 7-4 decision to Putnam County rival Buffalo.
The game was a microcosm of the season for the Dots (5-9) as there was plenty of good -- 11 hits, two home runs and eight strikeouts from pitcher Kendra Dunbar -- but it was all undone by six Poca errors. The Dots seized an early 3-0 lead on a three-run bomb from Dunbar in the bottom of the first but the bats went silent until the bottom of the sixth, and by then Poca found itself in a 7-3 hole.
“That’s the way we’ve been doing this year,” Poca coach David Skeens said. “We’re young, but we’ve got to get better in the field, we’ve got better under pressure.
“In our section, obviously you can’t be inconsistent or you’re not going to win. We’re probably a year away, but we’ve just got to do things that help us get better. I think the girls just need to settle down and make plays and play the whole game instead of just at certain points of the game.”
Indeed, there’s no margin for error for the Dots in their section with Winfield, Nitro, Sissonville and Point Pleasant in the field as well. And with games against all of them remaining on the schedule to go with contests against Class AAA St. Albans and Hurricane and Class A Sherman, among others, the Dots’ second-half slate is a murderer’s row to say the least.
But while there have been some ugly losses, there have been good signs as well. A 5-2 loss at four-time Class AA champion Herbert Hoover was one and a 6-3 setback at Nitro was another. Those competitive losses and patches of solid defense to go with a respectable offensive attack are tantalizing to say the least.
“Some days we’re on, some days we’re off; some days half of us are on, some days half of us are off,” admitted Poca sophomore catcher Lilly Grady, who singled four times in four at-bats against the Bison. “We need to work on our defense. I think we can win, we can beat teams out there ... we’re just not. Yet.”
Grady is part of a class of six sophomores, with five of them starting and constituting a large part of the Dots’ production. Grady leads the team with a .465 batting average with shortstop Lindzie Runions pacing the team in home runs (three), RBIs (13) and runs (18). Dunbar has tossed 401/3 innings this year, splitting time in the circle with freshman Jenna Tilson, who entered in relief in the seventh inning on Tuesday. Senior Logan Holbert starts in center field with junior Jadyn Randolph playing second base and Jenna Cook manning third base. Otherwise, the Dots are all ninth and 10th graders.
Admittedly, Poca’s youngsters are up against it, playing in this section and region. But it’s been that way since the sophomores have stepped onto the field, and Skeens said it’s all part of an ongoing process.
“They got thrown into the fire last year and this year, I think on the offensive side we’ve made progress but on the defensive side the progress isn’t fast enough,” Skeens said. “We’ve got to get better at everything, obviously.
“Last year we were in these games and we weren’t competitive. This year we’re competitive, it’s just that our defense has to play better. We’re that close and we can play that way, it’s just that we don’t do it consistently.”
All told, Poca has been charged with 41 errors in 14 games, just under three per contest.
“I think we just need to work on it,” Grady said. “We need to start focusing better. We need to stop worrying about what other people think and put our heads in the game.
“I feel as we grow, we’ll get better. We’ll get better throughout the years.”
Whether that can all come together this year or not, 12 more regular-season contests against a who’s-who of West Virginia softball may tell the story. But the story, ultimately, will be told during sectionals in May.
“If we put everything together we can make it hard on good teams to beat us like we already did against Hoover and Nitro,” Skeens said. “But we didn’t make six errors against Hoover and we didn’t make six errors against Nitro.”