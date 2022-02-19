HURRICANE — Huntington High’s Robby Martin put his best foot forward when it mattered most.
Martin, wrestling in the 285-pound weight class for the Highlanders, scored a late takedown to edge Parkersburg’s Jefferey Jones 10-9 in the title match at the Class AAA Region 4 tournament Saturday at Hurricane High.
“He’s got some shape and he stays with it,” Highlanders coach Rob Archer said. “Get a takedown that late at heavyweight, that says a lot.”
Parkersburg South, the defending state champion, won the regional team title with 225 points. The Patriots had five champions, three take second and two each place third and fourth to advance to the state meet scheduled March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Huntington was second with 186.5 points and nine state qualifiers. In addition to Martin, Jesiah Winters won at 126.
Cabell Midland took third with 173.5 points. The Knights, with 11 state qualifiers overall, and Parkersburg tied for second for individual titles with three each. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.
Of the three for the Knights, Nick Giompalo had the wildest 4-3 win over Ayden Edwards of Parkersburg South. Giompalo and the Knights thought he had won in regulation, but after a review, the match got resumed with just over a minute left in the third period. So he had to give a bit extra.
“Kept it all in my head,” Giompalo said, trying to block all the noise created by the fans in the stands for the two teams. “Be humble. Same as any other match.”
When the match finally ended, Giompalo took a look at the Cabell Midland fans in the stands.
“In the moment,” he said.
Cabell Midland’s other winners were Seth Holt at 132 and Logan Fischer at 190.
“Tried to keep him calm,” Knights coach Louden Goodpaster said. “He kept his composure. Good weekend. We were ready to compete.”
Host Hurricane placed sixth in the team standings and qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament: regional runners-up Lucas Talley (138 pounds) and Kameron Phillips (160), third-place finishers Josh Beck (113) and Jacob Ellis (195) and fourth-place finisher Haiden Beach (145).
Class AA-A Region 4
Defending state champion Point Pleasant rolled to victory at the Class AA-A tournament at the Jackson County Armory in Millwood.
The Big Blacks had nine champs and 14 placers overall to amass 324 points.
Winfield was second with 126 and Nitro third with 122.
Sissonville had two champs: JoJo High at 106 pounds and Tate Britton at 195. Logan Howell of Winfield won at 182 pounds and Braxton Smith of Nitro won at 132.