agate SSAC football playoff ratings Sep 14, 2021

Class AAA Pos--School W-L Rating 1. University 3-0 13.33 2. Huntington 3-0 13.00 3. Martinsburg 3-0 12.67 4. Jefferson 3-0 12.33 4. George Washington 3-0 12.33 6. South Charleston 3-0 12.00 7. Princeton 3-0 11.33 8. Bridgeport 2-0 11.00 9. Cabell Midland 2-1 8.67 9. Spring Mills 2-1 8.67 11. Parkersburg South 2-1 8.33 11. Spring Valley 2-1 8.33 13. Greenbrier East 2-1 8.00 14. Brooke 2-1 7.33 14. John Marshall 2-1 7.33 14. Lincoln County 2-1 7.33 17. Hedgesville 2-1 6.33 18. Wheeling Park 1-1 5.50 19. Musselman 1-2 4.67 20. Buckhannon-Upshur 1-1 4.50 Class AA Pos--School W-L Rating 1. Frankfort 3-0 11.00 1. Robert C. Byrd 2-0 11.00 3. Nicholas County 2-0 10.50 4. Herbert Hoover 3-0 10.00 4. Keyser 1-0 10.00 4. Oak Glen 1-0 10.00 7. Lincoln 2-0 9.50 8. Independence 1-0 9.00 8. Poca 2-0 9.00 10. Logan 3-0 8.67 11. Clay County 1-0 8.00 12. Point Pleasant 2-1 7.00 13. Fairmont Senior 2-1 6.67 14. Scott 2-1 6.33 15. Mingo Central 1-1 5.00 15. North Marion 1-1 5.00 17. Wyoming East 1-1 4.50 18. Roane County 1-1 3.50 19. Berkeley Springa 1-2 3.33 19. Braxton County 1-2 3.33 Class A Pos--School W-L Ratings 1. Buffalo 1-0 8.00 2. East Hardy 3-0 7.67 3. Cameron 3-0 7.33 3. Madonna 3-0 7.33 5. Doddridge County 2-0 7.00 6. Ritchie County 2-0 6.50 7. Wheeling Central 2-1 6.33 8. Sherman 3-0 6.00 8. Trinity Christian 1-0 6.00 10. Petersburg 1-1 5.00 10. Williamstown 2-1 5.00 12. Gilmer County 2-1 4.67 12. Greenbrier West 2-1 4.67 12. Wirt County 2-1 4.67 15. Man 1-1 4.50 15. Moorefield 1-1 4.50 15. Summers County 1-1 4.50 15. Van 1-1 4.50 19. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33 19. Montcalm 2-1 4.33 Note: Top 16 in each class qualify for postseason; top eight in each class get choice of approved home field in first round.