Class AAA

Pos--School W-L Rating
1. University 3-0 13.33
2. Huntington 3-0 13.00
3. Martinsburg 3-0 12.67
4. Jefferson 3-0 12.33
4. George Washington 3-0 12.33
6. South Charleston 3-0 12.00
7. Princeton 3-0 11.33
8. Bridgeport 2-0 11.00
9. Cabell Midland 2-1 8.67
9. Spring Mills 2-1 8.67
11. Parkersburg South 2-1 8.33
11. Spring Valley 2-1 8.33
13. Greenbrier East 2-1 8.00
14. Brooke 2-1 7.33
14. John Marshall 2-1 7.33
14. Lincoln County 2-1 7.33
17. Hedgesville 2-1 6.33
18. Wheeling Park 1-1 5.50
19. Musselman 1-2 4.67
20. Buckhannon-Upshur 1-1 4.50

Class AA

Pos--School W-L Rating
1. Frankfort 3-0 11.00
1. Robert C. Byrd 2-0 11.00
3. Nicholas County 2-0 10.50
4. Herbert Hoover 3-0 10.00
4. Keyser 1-0 10.00
4. Oak Glen 1-0 10.00
7. Lincoln 2-0 9.50
8. Independence 1-0 9.00
8. Poca 2-0 9.00
10. Logan 3-0 8.67
11. Clay County 1-0 8.00
12. Point Pleasant 2-1 7.00
13. Fairmont Senior 2-1 6.67
14. Scott 2-1 6.33
15. Mingo Central 1-1 5.00
15. North Marion 1-1 5.00
17. Wyoming East 1-1 4.50
18. Roane County 1-1 3.50
19. Berkeley Springa 1-2 3.33
19. Braxton County 1-2 3.33

Class A

Pos--School W-L Ratings
1. Buffalo 1-0 8.00
2. East Hardy 3-0 7.67
3. Cameron 3-0 7.33
3. Madonna 3-0 7.33
5. Doddridge County 2-0 7.00
6. Ritchie County 2-0 6.50
7. Wheeling Central 2-1 6.33
8. Sherman 3-0 6.00
8. Trinity Christian 1-0 6.00
10. Petersburg 1-1 5.00
10. Williamstown 2-1 5.00
12. Gilmer County 2-1 4.67
12. Greenbrier West 2-1 4.67
12. Wirt County 2-1 4.67
15. Man 1-1 4.50
15. Moorefield 1-1 4.50
15. Summers County 1-1 4.50
15. Van 1-1 4.50
19. Midland Trail 2-1 4.33
19. Montcalm 2-1 4.33

Note: Top 16 in each class qualify for postseason; top eight in each class get choice of approved home field in first round.

