Tom Minturn, owner of Chick-fil-A Southridge, speaks during an announcement Wednesday about the Mountain State Cup soccer tournament, to be held Nov. 12-14 at Shawnee Sports Complex. The event, previously called the Friends of Coal Cup, is now sponsored by the restaurant.
After not happening in 2020 because of COVID-19, a youth soccer tournament at Dunbar's Shawnee Sports Complex will be back this fall with a new sponsor and name.
The Mountain State Cup fueled by Chick-fil-A, formerly known as the Friends of Coal Cup, will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12-14, at Shawnee, Kanawha County officials announced Wednesday.
Chil-fil-A Southridge will sponsor the tournament.
“We’re excited to continue to grow our athletics partnerships in the valley and thrilled to be approached by Shawnee Sports Complex and to be the title sponsor of a very fittingly-named Mountain State Cup,” restaurant owner Tom Minturn said during an announcement.
“This is the start of a great partnership to help bring awareness and growth, not only to Shawnee Sports Complex and the Mountain State Cup but the people of West Virginia and the Kanawha County area and allow people to see what the state has to offer," he said.
The event was held in 2018 and 2019. Last year's tournament, like most events, was not held because of the pandemic. With the exception of COVID-19 testing events, the sports complex essentially closed for a year, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.
Not being able to play sports made the pandemic more difficult for school-age athletes, he said.
Kanawha County’s COVID-19 numbers have spiked, but Salango said officials hope numbers will drop by the time the tournament happens.
“But we want to make sure that the kids are out there on the fields, that they're playing," he said. “We saw what happened to them from a mental health standpoint, being cooped up for a year, not being able to play sports. It's been difficult.”
Salango said the tournament will bring about 150 teams to the sports complex. In the past, teams have come from West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
The tournament is expected to bring an estimated $6 million to $8 million in economic impact to the area, Salango said.
"That’s not money that's coming in necessarily at the complex, that's going to restaurants, that's going to hotels, that's going to small businesses throughout the Kanawha Valley," Salango said.
