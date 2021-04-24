The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The City of Charleston has scheduled a series of public hearings seeking input on the use of nearly $38 million in federal coronavirus relief money. The sessions all are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m.:

  • Tuesday: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)
  • Thursday: Roosevelt Neighborhood Center (502 Ruffner Ave.)
  • May 4: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Road)
  • May 6: Ball Toyota (1905 Patrick St. Plaza)

Ideas also may be submitted online at charlestonwv.gov/ARPFund or by texting (304) 941-7512.

