agate WVSU men's box for Agate Mar 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday's summaryNCAA Division II Atlantic RegionAt Indiana, Pa.QuarterfinalWest Virginia State 103, West Liberty 94, OTWest Virginia State (24-7)Abram 9-20 5-6 26, Moore 6-12 3-4 15, Jones 7-12 1-2 16, Jordan 8-14 3-4 22, Pittman 4-8 7-9 15, Jenkins 2-9 1-2 6, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 37-77 20-27 103.West Liberty (29-3)McKinney 3-5 1-2 7, Butler 7-15 4-7 19, Kovacevic 3-8 2-2 8, Montague 2-8 2-2 7, Robinson 13-24 0-1 29, Yoakum 6-16 2-2 15, Denbow 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-1 6, Sarson 0-1 0-0 0, Rasile 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 38-88 11-17 94.Halftime score: West Liberty 46, West Virginia State 42. End of regulation: 88-88.3-point goals: WVSU 9-17 (Abram 3-7, Moore 0-1, Jones 1-2, Jordan 3-3, Jenkins 1-3, Lewis 1-1; WL 7-35 (McKinney 0-1, Butler 1-5, Yoakum 1-7, Kovacevic 0-2, Robinson 3-8, Montague 1-6, Denbow 0-1, Sarson 0-1, Rasile 1-4. Rebounds: WVSU 51 (Jordan 12, Moore 11, Pittman 9), WL 45 (Kovacevic 11, Butler 9). Assists: WVSU 16 (Abram 8, Jones 4), WL 19 (Butler 5, McKinney 4, Yoakum 4). Turnovers: WVSU 22, WL 19. Fouls: WVSU 15, WL 24. Fouled out: Montague. Attendence: 317. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Virginia Pa. Sport Summary Indiana Quarterfinal Men Liberty Recommended for you Latest News Michael Blumenthal: The myth of common ground WV Legislature close to repealing soda tax Kent Carper: Lessons we never learned top story WV House sends budget to governor's desk as some GOP lawmakers rail against it top story Girls basketball state tournament: Neely's 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Cameron Class A title WV Senate adds county amusement tax enactment to rare earth elements severance tax exemption bill before passing it Girls basketball state tournament: Parkersburg Catholic completes perfect season with Class AA crown WVU basketball commentary: What didn't go wrong for Mountaineers? Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing