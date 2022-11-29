The West Virginia women’s basketball team is hoping to learn from its trip to Cancun, Mexico, which included the team’s first loss of the season against a top 25 opponent.
The Mountaineers fell to then-No. 13 NC State 78-40 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, but hope the experience proves beneficial moving forward, starting with a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against NC Central at the WVU Coliseum.
“I think our ability to watch the film and see it and then go back out and practice some of those scenarios and be better in those scenarios – it is something our players show that they really care and they compete and they want to be really good,” WVU head coach Dawn Plitzuweit told reporters Tuesday. “Understanding is really, really important. The message to them is this is a long year. It’s one game and it’s a great opportunity for us to learn and grow and we’ve done that.”
The loss was the first for WVU (4-1) this season, after wins over USC Upstate, Winthrop, Appalachian State and Central Michigan. The 64-33 victory over the Chippewas came the day before the Mountaineers’ loss to the Wolfpack. The quick turnaround against one of the top teams in the nation proved difficult for a WVU team with six newcomers and a new coach.
“I thought we did a lot of little things that we’ve been doing this whole year, but I think the turnaround time – I don't’ think we were prepared to play as great of a team because just we’re a new team and we have a lot to learn, especially outside of basketball, on the court, but I think NC State’s a great team and I think we just have a lot to learn together as a team still,” said Sarah Bates, a Georgia Tech transfer in her first season at WVU. “That was a really good test for us and I think this will be great for us later in the year, just playing teams that are kind of like NC State – I think we needed that early on.”
In addition to the team bonding aspect of the trip to Cancun, Plitzuweit pointed to different parts of the games the Mountaineers can use to improve, including going against teams that get the ball inside and space the floor with shooters.
The first-year WVU coach said the glaring thing her team needs to better is just make shots. WVU shot 22.7% (15-of-66) from the field, 10.3% (3-of-29) from 3-point range and 63.6% (7-of-11) from the free throw line in the loss. The Mountaineers are shooting under 38% from the field and under 22% from beyond the arc this season, although Plitzuweit says her team is getting high-quality shots.
“Now we’ve got to feel comfortable enough and confident enough and have the ability to knock those down consistently and we haven’t demonstrated that at this time,” she said.
Madisen Smith has led WVU offensively so far this season with 12.4 points per game, and Ja’Naiya Quinerly adds double-digit scoring with 11.4 points per game.
NC Central enters at just 2-5 and have lost five of its last six games. Jerni Kiaku and Kimeira Burks average 10.7 and 10 points per game, respectively, while Blessing Okoh and Aniya Finger each add at least nine. WVU is 3-0 all-time against NC Central, with the most recent meeting coming in 2011.
WVU will have five more nonconference games following Wednesday’s matchup before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 against Oklahoma at the Coliseum.
“I haven’t watched a lot of other games, but seeing a few, I’ve watched a few of them, and our conference obviously is performing at a really, really high level at this point in time,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s something we’ve got to really continue to get better so that we are ready for that when that happens at the end of the month of December.”
