AUSTIN, Texas — After the opening game of most football seasons, a slew of assessments and evaluations follow that try to pin down just how good (or bad) a team is.
That’s often a fool’s errand, as it fights the twin problems of limited sample size and one-off results that often prove to be misleading as more games are added to the data set.
We’re now a full month into the college football season, with most every team having five or so games, so those judgments have more information behind them. Unfortunately for West Virginia, those have the Mountaineers barely treading water at best, and facing an uphill battle for the remainder of the season.
On the positive side, the year so far hasn’t been a disaster. The offense, when not dropping the ball and when passes are on time and on target, moves up and down the field consistently. The running game has been good. The defense has been stout against the run. Casey Legg has been flawless on special teams.
The problems, though, have served to more than counter those good points.
The secondary, trying to mix first- and second-year players with transfers from lower-level leagues, has appeared confused at many junctures.
The offensive line took a large step back last week.
The kick return game has ranged from ineffectual to disastrous.
And when there are hiccups on offense, if quarterback JT Daniels isn’t putting 90% of his throws exactly on target (an unrealistic expectation), then it won’t be able to produce enough points to keep pace with other average (Texas) or below-average (Pitt) teams.
Fixing or finding solutions or workarounds to those problems is the key to the remainder of the season, but it’s also fair to say to this point that WVU hasn’t beaten a team of comparable talent or ability. Towson (2-3) looks bad on its level, and Virginia Tech is likely headed for an eight- or nine-loss season.
WVU doesn’t have any opponents left on its schedule as bad as the Hokies. Heck, it might not have any left as bad as Pitt, and we all know what the last month of the schedule looks like.
None of this is to indicate that West Virginia can’t improve somewhat, or find ways to lessen the impact of dropped passes or inconsistent line play or coverage snafus.
The Mountaineers did, for example, figure out some of the changes Texas made with its exterior defensive front, and moved the ball better in the second half.
Of course, that wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a meltdown in pass coverage, but it does at least provide a spark of hope that performance in some areas can improve.
Again, though, there is the problem of the schedule, which also gets exponentially tougher as October and November unfold. A modicum of improvement isn’t going to be enough to contend with that slate.
At this point, two of these problems — dropped passes and secondary play — reign over all. If — and it’s the big if — those can be addressed, West Virginia has enough good parts to improve.
But how do you fix dropped passes, which have been an undeniable part of the games of WVU’s wideouts over the past two or three years? You either have to accept it, and understand that every so often a spate of drops will cost you a game, or play others who don’t have the ability to make splash plays, but who won’t drop the ball. Which is better?
“I get to the point where I get tired of talking about it,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said after the Texas game. “It’s been an issue on and off again. And when you go back and look, when we haven’t played well, that’s been a major issue.”
Brown is correct, and putting aside some reactions that tried to paint his words as ignoring the problem, there’s no doubt that both staff and players have done everything possible to try to correct it, from directing thousands of extra passes at receivers, from working with correct catching techniques, to conducting vision checks and getting special contact lenses to help with focus.
At some point, does there have to be acceptance of the fact that some don’t catch the ball as well as others?
Defensively, it’s something of the same situation. Play veterans who have a lot of snaps on lower levels but might not have the ability to stay with top-tier opponents play after play, or go with youngsters who are going to make crucial mistakes at times, but also might come up with a big play of their own?
Trying to mix the two together is an accepted practice, and West Virginia has been doing that, but it seems to have caused more confusion than learning to this point. Is it time to play one group together over the other, or stick to just one group in the secondary?
There’s no evident right answer to these questions, no matter what my (or your) opinions might be.
There are a couple of certainties at this point of the season, however.
First, West Virginia, overall, has been barely average this year at best, and owns no wins over teams that will beat the bare minimum acceptable success standard of making a bowl.
And second, if it can’t find workarounds to its problems, there’s not much that suggests it can execute the course correction that it so desperately needs.