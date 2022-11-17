The quarterback matchup is an important -- and sometimes overhyped -- part of any football game, but this week its importance can't be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday's 2 p.m. clash at Milan Puskar Stadium, streaming on ESPN+.
West Virginia fans are familiar with the arc of Garrett Greene, who progressed from little-used role player to spark off the bench in the Mountaineers' 23-20 win over Oklahoma last week. On the Wildcat side, it's Will Howard, who has been a super sub for oft-injured starter Adrian Martinez, and helped put No. 19 Kansas State (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big 12) into the driver's seat for the second slot in the Big 12 championship game.
Howard will be the K-State starter, as Martinez has been ruled out for the game, while all expectations are that Greene will get the same slot for the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5), although WVU head coach Neal Brown declined to make a public declaration of such. Erstwhile starter JT Daniels will still be available for duty, but it's hard to imagine he leads the offense out after Greene became the first Mountaineer quarterback since Skyler Howard to record more than 100 rushing and passing yards in the same game. Howard did that against Kansas in 2015, and prior to that you have to go back to Pat White in 2008 to find a WVU QB who has done the same.
While Martinez gave the Wildcats an extra dimension behind center that they have not usually enjoyed, Howard has also excelled. He has tossed nine TD passes in his last three appearances, providing an excellent counter to all-purpose star Deuce Vaughn, and has a lot more experience that Greene, whose only extended appearances have come in blowout wins. Howard has played in 15 games over the past three seasons, with 11 of those being starts, and has 2,227 passing yards and 18 TDs over that span.
Greene, by way of comparison, has 412 yards and two scores through the air, buttressed by 558 yards and seven TDs rushing in his three seasons.
In what is expected to be a very cold but hopefully dry day in Morgantown, which player can continue his 2022 breakout? Howard faces an injury-decimated West Virginia defense that has had problems for most of the year, while Greene will go against a Wildcat unit that is much better than what he saw last week against Oklahoma. K-State, with a reputation for solid play on that front, has allowed fewer than 20 points per game over its last 23 contests and has held four 2022 foes (South Dakota, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor) out of the end zone entirely, while Missouri scored a meaningless TD on the final play of the game.
All three of the Wildcats losses this year have come to ranked teams whose names start with a T -- TCU, Tulane and Texas.
K-State's reputation for mistake avoidance is well earned, and the Wildcats are doing it again this year by staying away from self-inflicted wounds. They've thrown just three interceptions this season and are seventh nationally in turnover margin at +1.0 per game. WVU ranks 117th in the country in that metric, although it did manage to upset Oklahoma despite a 2-0 deficit.
The Wildcats are also very good in not hurting themselves with penalties, having been flagged for fewer than 40 yards six times this season. WVU averages 62 penalty yards per game, with a string of illegal procedure and delay of game calls again highlighting some of its operation and discipline issues.
Greene's running ability will be an important factor against the fundamentally sound Wildcats, as will his ability to break tackles. His shiftiness and sudden moves make it difficult for defenders to draw a bead on him, and his strength in breaking tackles often results in additional yardage at the end of his runs. Brown noted that the combination of a couple of abilities, pushed by his work in physical development, have helped Greene become a tough runner.
"He's strong. He's not really tall, but he's put together," Brown said of Greene. "He did two cycles in our developmental program in the weight room, and he's fast. He's legit fast, and he wasn't coming out of high school. He's one of the few players who have gotten significantly faster in college. That's a credit to him for how he has worked, and to [strength and conditioning director] Mike Joseph and his staff."
West Virginia has faced three of the top six teams who lead the nation in non-offensive TDs in this century. WVU lost to Texas (tied for fifth), defeated Virginia Tech (third) and now hosts K-State, which has scored a nation's best 128 TDs on plays in which its offense was not on the field. The Wildcats have returns of a punt and a blocked field goal in that category this season.
Dante Stills will finish his WVU career as the program's all-time leader in games played, with either 59 or 60 to his credit, depending on if the Mountaineers can get to a bowl game. He might not hold that mark for long, though, if some of his teammates use their extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19. Sam James, Zach Frazier and Reese Smith are among those who could top Stills' mark, depending on their durability and West Virginia's potential bowl participation in future seasons.