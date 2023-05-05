By Taryn Veltri
Preston High School, Preston County
First place, grades 11-12
Red leaves tumbled helplessly across the browning grass. The wind was harsh and forced the lifeless trees to sway from side to side. There was a large crowd despite the unfavorable weather, all sitting in neatly placed rows of metal foldable chairs. A small blackbird sat quietly on a branch to the right of the group. It looked peaceful, but something about it gave off a mournful feeling. Most didn’t even see it, perched low in the tree with its head held high.
A man sat in the front row with his hands clasped tightly together in his lap. His suit was neat, and his hair slicked back. His shoulders were tense, and he would sigh often as he waited and fiddled with a pen. He watched as the blackbird fluttered its wings a few times before taking flight and sailing away on the wind.
“Goodbye, blackbird,” he whispered as he watched the bird get out of sight.
He leaned back in his chair and tilted his face towards the sky. Even the clouds looked somber in the vast sea of grey. The bird and the colorless clouds made him close his eyes and think back to roughly seven years prior.
“Grandpa,” Miles said softly while sipping on a glass of tea, “can I ask you something?”
“Sure,” replied Raymond while he poured another glass and set it on the creaky boards of the dock.
Miles was quiet. Almost like he had to think his question through before saying it. “What …,” he paused for a second and looked at the water before glancing back at his grandfather, “What happened? To you, I mean.”
“What are you talking about?” Raymond responded when he knew very well what the boy was asking.
“Your arm. How did you lose it?”
They were both silent for a moment. The boy waited patiently for his grandfather to reply while watching the water lap at the boards on the dock. Raymond was silent, lips pressed together in a fine line while he threaded a worm onto his fishing hook. The sky looked dreary with dark grey clouds off in the horizon that threatened to end the pair’s fishing outing.
Raymond responded softly, “In the war.”
“I know that much already, Grandpa,” Miles retorted, “How? More specifically.” When Raymond didn’t respond, he continued, “Since it’s my birthday.”
Raymond looked at the boy intently. Deeply examining each feature of the boy’s face that reminded him of his own youth. They looked very similar with the same slate grey eyes and the same charcoal black hair. Though, there was now more silver than black hair on the man’s head.
“Do you want to know that badly?” Raymond asked.
“Yes,” was the only response he was given.
The Grandfather coughed to clear his throat and laid his fishing pole down beside him. The old boards creaked and groaned beneath him as he shifted his weight backwards.
“It was cold. The snow was deep, and the roads were slick. It was hard to travel in that weather. We decided to stay put instead of continuing to waste our time. It only made sense that the Germans would stop with the weather being as bad as it was. We made it through most of the night before we could hear the bombing raids in the distance. None of us could sleep after that,” Raymond said as he started his story.
Miles listened intently as he soaked up every word his grandfather said.
Raymond continued, “Someone got shot, suddenly. We didn’t know from whom or even where. It was pure panic and too dark to try and figure it out. Everyone scattered. We hid behind trees, bushes, even just mounds of snow. The shots rang out again and again and we slowly started to figure that it was coming from the east. One of the Germans had thrown a grenade. Past that, I really didn’t remember anything.”
Miles waited for Raymond to continue. There was more to the story than was said. More to why his grandfather didn’t talk about it. He didn’t want to pressure him, but he wanted to know.
“You know,” Raymond started again while looking at the trees in the distance, “My friend was there too. We had grown up together, got drafted together, and flew overseas together. You would think we would get to go home together.” He paused to throw a rock at a blackbird who was taking the worms out of the small Styrofoam cup.
“I tried to tell him to move. He couldn’t hear me, and I couldn’t get there in time. The grenade went off, and I blacked out. When I woke up, they had told me I had lost my arm. I found out later that my friend had lost his life,” Raymond’s words trailed off slowly and a frown rested on his face.
Miles didn’t say a word for a moment and watched the ripples in the water. “Thank you,” he mumbled and casted his line back into the water.
The man opened his eyes, and the memory was over. The sky had gotten a little brighter, maybe a little more blue as well. More red leaves tumbled past his feet and gathered against a fence to his left. The crowd had grown silent, and people could be seen praying here or there. Some carried bundles of flowers with them.
The silver casket sat in the front with a large picture propped up beside it of a man with black hair and grey eyes. A large floral display sat next to it made of white lilies and purple hyacinth flowers. He watched as they folded the American flag neatly into the shape of a triangle. The officer handed it to the wife, and she held it close to her chest while nodding a thank you.
There were several men in white Air Force uniforms, and one carried a pilot’s helmet that had Blackbird written down the side. They stood silently in the back until the service was over and each took a turn saying their apologies and condolences to his wife. They tried to give her the helmet with his call sign on it, but she shook her head and refused. A few moments passed, and they approached the man that sat in the front row who was still silently fiddling with a pen in his hands. He didn’t notice them but couldn’t break his gaze off the shiny silver casket.
“Sir,” one of the officers said.
“Mr. White?” The second officer questioned while squatting down in front of the man, “Raymond White?”
“Yes?” The man responded, eyes still dully staring at the casket.
“This was your grandson’s,” The man stated as he handed the helmet over slowly and watched as Raymond carefully held it in front of him and ran his thumb over the writing on the side.
“I’m sorry, Miles. I shouldn’t have told you my story. Maybe then you wouldn’t have joined.” Raymond muttered while wiping a tear off his cheek. He paused for a moment before saying, “I’m so proud of you, my boy,” and Raymond smiled to thank the officers.