Tackling compelling and confounding modern-day themes and conflicts with wit and compassion, the West Side-based Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present the new play by Dan Kehde, “O’Leary’s Mer-Man,” at the Elk City Playhouse, starting on Thursday.
According to writer/director Kehde, “O’Leary’s Mer-Man” is the “endearing story of the tumultuous relationship between a homeless opioid addict, her teen-aged daughter and their paraplegic benefactor. The comedy/drama depicts the all-too-realistic consequences of addiction, its collateral victims and the guardedly optimistic future for all concerned.”
Kehde detailed the play’s plotline as follows:
“When Maximillion Dunne, a middle-aged former international ballet star who lost the use of his legs in an automobile accident that claimed the lives of his wife and youngest son, discovers Mary O’Leary and her daughter, Tammy, asleep in their car in front of his house, he brings more than just two homeless women into his home.
“Mary, a former nurse and recovering opioid addict, quickly becomes the live-in housekeeper and assistant that Max needs. Tammy, her bright and artistic 17-year-old daughter, fights her own depression as she struggles to dream for a better life for her mom and herself.
“Add to that Mary’s oafish ex-husband, Max’s greedy oldest daughter and the bureaucrats of the state child-care system and the prospects for everyone living happily ever after dim even more,” Kehde added. “But maybe happy endings are really only the best we can do at the time.”
“O’Leary’s Mer-Man” cast members include Nik Tidquist, Afton Myers, Jaclyn Cobb, Abbey Connett, Matt Connelly, Kayla Skidmore, Shawn Casey, Kim Javins, Faith Medley and Ariana Clay.
Kehde noted that the production contains adult themes and language, making it most suitable for patrons ages 12 years and older.
“O’Leary’s Mer-Man” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. They can be ordered online at cyacwv.showclix.com, with a limited number available at the door the evenings of the performances.
Call 304-342-5716 for additional information about the production or visit the company’s website at cyaccharleston.com for more details.
The Elk City Playhouse is located at 128 Washington St., W., in the Elk City district of Charleston.