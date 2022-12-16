Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made several stops in the Kanawha Valley this week, including a trip down Capitol Street in the Charleston Christmas parade. The Hotdoggers, the staff who drive and travel with the Wienermobile, made stops at several area Kroger stores to tell people about their travels and the vehicle, which is 27 feet long (about 60 hot dogs long) and 11 feet high (24 hot dogs). There are currently six Wienermobiles on the road and the one that visited Charleston is based in Wisconsin. 

