Bass boats, riding lawn mowers, $150,000 “dream weddings” and a decade’s worth of free gasoline are among federally funded prizes to be offered during a second vaccination incentive sweepstakes announced Friday by Gov. Jim Justice.
The new, slightly downsized sweepstakes will provide prizes with a total value 20% to 40% less than those given away in the first round of giveaways, which ended earlier this month.
More than 180,000 West Virginians received at least one COVID-19 vaccination during the first sweepstakes’ late May to early August run, during which more than $10 million in prizes were dispensed.
With only about half of eligible West Virginians now fully vaccinated while new COVID-19 cases in the state rose 65% during the past week, incentive sweepstakes are apparently seen as the only viable alternative to a face mask mandate.
If so, we can look forward to multiple rounds of incentive giveaways with diminishing payouts, as federal relief funds used to buy the state’s prizes dry up.
Here’s what the state’s final weekly prize list could look like:
One year of toll-free travel on the West Virginia Turnpike (trailers, multi-axle trucks excluded).
Your choice of like-new Greenbrier Classic golf shirts and visors, dated through 2026.
A $1,500 “Dream Bachelor Party” at a Southern X-Posure location of choice.
A free, one-day short course in forklift operation taught by Johnny Jett of Barnwood Builders.
Commemorative Babydog blankets, featuring your choice of digital transfer images: The famous COVID-fighting gubernatorial English bulldog with either Jim Justice, Donald Trump, Chuck Yeager or Don Knotts.
Concierge monoclonal antibody treatment for two at historic spa resort in West Virginia’s eastern mountains, followed by complementary IPAs at Route 60 American Grill and Bar.
A battery-powered string trimmer.
Choice of tattoos: West Virginia map outline or the state’s 304 area code.
Service of a part-time basketball coach at high school of winner’s choice.