GUN/KNIFE SHOW: The R&R Putnam County Gun and Knife Show takes place this weekend in Hurricane, WV. This first-time family event is conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Putnam County Parks and Recreation’s Valley Park Conference Center. Admission is $6; free with paying adult for ages 12 and younger. All firearms are checked and tied at front door and concealed carry must be unloaded. Anyone under age 18 must be with an adult to enter.

LISTED: Skylar Pennington of Hurricane, WV, and Griffin Holbert of Poca, WV, were named to the dean’s list at Leonard C. Nelson College of Engineering and Sciences at West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley for the spring semester.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

