Three-year-old Allijah Andrews eats cotton candy during the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington's Community Block Party celebrating the 36th anniversary of the house’s opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Huntington.
Eight-year-old George Ziegler plays carnival games as the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington hosts a Community Block Party to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the house’s opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Huntington.
Three-year-old Railynn Hester plays carnival games as the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington hosts a Community Block Party to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the house’s opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Huntington.
Amy Dickerson prepares cotton candy during the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington's Community Block Party celebrating the 36th anniversary of the house’s opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Ronald McDonald House of Huntington opened its doors Saturday for a Community Block Party to celebrate its 36th anniversary.
The event was free and open to the public.
“Thanks to the support of our community in Huntington, the Ronald McDonald House is marking 36 years of keeping families together when they have a child who is seriously injured or critically ill,” said Julie Childers, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, in a news release.
Guests enjoyed food and drinks, inflatables and carnival games. The newly named Honorary Ronald McDonald Way was dedicated at the House.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington, a nonprofit, eases the hardships families face during a child’s serious illness or injury through programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. The Ronald McDonald House of Huntington is West Virginia’s largest House. It provides a free “home away from home” to help families access specialized medical treatment for their children.