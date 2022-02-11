The last time I attached an emoji to an email was months ago, when I mistook the “Chipmunk” emoji for the “Pile of Poo” image I had intended to send, confusing the addressee and proving only that I needed an eye exam as well as a planned hearing test.
So, suffice it to say I am not among the 92% of online users said to regularly use emojis to illustrate their email, according to the Unicode Consortium, the outfit that maintains standards for digital texts.
That said, I did take interest in the Consortium’s recent addition of 37 new emojis to its list of 3,633 small, circular illustrations currently in use. The new additions include a “Pregnant Man” emoji and a short-haired, gender-unspecific “Pregnant Person” emoji, which drew immediate howls of outrage from the proudly unwoke, possibly comatose, crew at Fox News.
I was more confused by the Consortium’s addition of emojis depicting an empty jar, a disco ball and a trio of pinto beans, which all seem destined to join their colleague, the new hunk of coral emoji, in its home — the bottom of the ocean.
I did understand and appreciate new emojis depicting handshakes between people of varying races, along with a pair of hands forming the heart symbol and a new emoji with a Mona Lisa smile and a melting face.
Even more encouraging was a list comparing emoji usage in 2021 to usage during the previous year.
The “Thumbs-Up” emoji was 2021’s fourth-most frequently used illustration, while the “Thumbs-Down symbol finished the year in 199th place. “Musical Notes” was 2021’s 80th most popular emoji, ending the year 8 places above “Money Bag.” The “Extended Middle Finger,” or West Virginia map outline emoji, dropped four spots from the previous year.
Thanks to COVID, the previously little-used “Microbe” emoji jumped 509 spots from 2019. It is certain to gain more ground this year as the pandemic lingers and Lexington debuts its new minor league baseball team bearing the same name.
Meanwhile, the grinning, wide-eyed “Pile of Poo” finished 2021 as the 98th most frequently used emoji, 388 places above “Chipmunk.”
It was that kind of year.
