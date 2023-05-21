Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As delineated on its website, the West Virginia Master Naturalists’ mission is to “train interested individuals in the fundamentals of natural history, nature interpretation and teaching, and to instill in them an appreciation of the importance of responsible environmental stewardship.”

The program also supplies qualified volunteers to assist government agencies, schools and non-government organizations with research, outdoor recreation development and environmental education and protection.

Tags

Recommended for you