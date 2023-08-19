HURRICANE — Reptiles, amphibians, a prairie dog — oh my! Community members got the chance to meet tortoises, snakes, lizards, alligators and even a few mammals at this weekend’s Zoology Zone Science Center sneak peek at Valley Park, also featuring music, a kids coloring zone, reptile shows and more.
Formerly known as the Reptile House and Rescue, which was located inside the Huntington Mall, Executive Director Andy McKee said he is excited to welcome people back to the Zoology Zone and Science Center after being closed for about a month and a half.
“I miss people, I miss being able to teach; our shows are a great opportunity for people to interact with the animals and learn about their rescue story,” McKee said. “There’s a lot to be excited about, but I’m also very blessed. I feel so fortunate that this has been afforded to us, and we have an opportunity to really do something cool for our region.”
“Valley Park is 100% of the demographic that we serve, which is families and kids, but this place is for all ages, not just kids,” he said. “This has always been a community service and community development organization. This has always been the dream and the next step in what we do, and our mission is truly to inspire wildlife and environmental conservation through education.”
The Zoology Zone will officially open Sept. 2 at Valley Park and will have additional events until then, including at the WV Cupcake Festival Aug. 25-26 and a Community Leader Open House Aug. 29. Zoology Zone will also host a free immersive nature hike at Meeks Mountain Trails Sept. 9.
The Zoology Zone has close to 90 rescued animals, mainly reptiles and amphibians, with a prairie dog and rabbit soon to be on exhibit.
“All of these are rescued animals from one situation or another,” McKee said. “Ironically, we were closed for all of July, and it was our busiest month for rescues; we brought in 21 rescued animals, 10 were all at the same time, and the rest of them trickled in and seemed like one after another. Sometimes we get two or three a day. It’s been tough, but rescue work doesn’t stop even though everything else does.”
The next step in the organization’s evolution is expanding from reptile and amphibian rescue to more exotic animal rescue, as well as furthering their conservation outreach and efforts.
“That’s why our rebrand was from the Reptile House and Rescue to the Zoology Zone Science Center,” McKee said. “Reptile House was more herpetology centric. Zoology is the study of all animals, so we’re more encompassing here.”
Science, education, community and conservation are the major goals and objectives of Zoology Zone.
“We have the rescue side, which is expanding, we have our community outreach; we go to the local schools, and the community and the education side all kind of tie in together,” McKee said. “We want to do as many free shows for our community as we can.”
Corporate sponsorship and membership opportunities are available.
“We’re looking for local businesses and corporate sponsorships and things like that to grow this,” McKee said. “We have an opportunity to save some animals all over the world here. The goal is to do some true good for the betterment of all kinds of species, whether it be locally, regionally or even worldwide.
“Every dollar that comes into our organization goes right back into our organization,” he continued. “This is how we continue to grow. The more support we have from the community, the more we’re going to be able to grow and the faster we’re going to grow.”
With short- and long-term goals, McKee said it’s important to bring the community in so they can see where their dollars and donations and investments are going.
“Transparency is key with any nonprofit organization, but especially with us,” he said. “We have a very short-term goal of what we want to do as far as exhibits go, then we have a one year, three year and five-year plan. In five years — or one year — you’re not going to recognize this place. It’s important to bring folks in now and see we’re doing the best we can. This is where your donations are going.”
Zoology Zone staff member Tre French, who has been with the organization since February 2022, said one of the aspects he enjoys most about his job is meeting different people, especially those involved in the reptile community.
“I’ve been to some of the expos around here for us, like the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo, so I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people through that,” French said. “Working with animals, that’s always fun. It’s a little bit different, but there is definitely never a dull moment. Every day you come in, you have no idea what you’re coming into, so it’s a lot of fun.”
Owen Crimmel, a volunteer with Zoology Zone, said he’s always liked reptiles and amphibians and was excited to help out with the organization.
“I went to the old location at the Huntington Mall, I heard they’re coming here, and I was very excited I could come help all the animals and get to know all of them,” Crimmel said. “Volunteers are always welcome to help out.”