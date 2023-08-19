Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HURRICANE — Reptiles, amphibians, a prairie dog — oh my! Community members got the chance to meet tortoises, snakes, lizards, alligators and even a few mammals at this weekend’s Zoology Zone Science Center sneak peek at Valley Park, also featuring music, a kids coloring zone, reptile shows and more.

Formerly known as the Reptile House and Rescue, which was located inside the Huntington Mall, Executive Director Andy McKee said he is excited to welcome people back to the Zoology Zone and Science Center after being closed for about a month and a half.

