Trail reopens at St. Albans City Park following $200K worth of improvements

After being closed for repairs for 18 months, St. Albans City Park's Nature Trail officially reopens today following a rededication ceremony that begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
Recently completed improvements to the popular mile-long trail include an all-new crushed and compacted rock surface, new bridges with safety rails, an ADA-accessible trail segment with accessible shelter, new benches, signage and a water fountain.
Built 35 years ago, the trail had received no major maintenance work or amenity upgrades until the recently completed work took place. A $200,000 West Virginia Scenic Trails grant issued through the state Department of Transportation paid for supplies and equipment, while labor was provided by the St. Albans Parks and Recreation staff and an army of volunteers.
Construction work began last year, but was plagued by delays related to 2018's record rainfall in the Kanawha Valley. The trail will open during one of the driest autumns on record for the area.
The trail, located in a densely forested hollow across the road from the park headquarters building, follows the contour of a slope overlooking the headwaters of a small stream and loops back to its starting point. Along its route are connections with the park's Middle Spur Trail and ROTC Trail.
The Nature Trail is the site of St. Albans' annual "Take a Walk on the Wild Side" spring nature hikes, and serves as a haunted trail in Halloween season. Several tees for a disc golf course are found along the trail.
Today's re-dedication ceremony will include talks by Mayor Scott James, St. Albans Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kevin Pennington, live music, food and refreshments from several St. Albans vendors, kids' activities and hikes on the rebuilt trail.
Traffic on the road at the upper end of the park will be closed during the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. event.