Dirty Birds 5, Blue Crabs 4Charleston;;Southern Maryland;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;biSeymour cf;4;1;1;0;;Sundberg cf;2;2;0;0Heath rf;2;1;0;0;;Wielanksky 2b;5;0;0;0Espinal 1b;3;2;2;4;;Lee rf;5;1;2;2AGonzalez 3b;4;1;1;0;;Harris dh;5;1;1;1Beltre lf;4;0;1;0;;Crosby 3b;4;0;1;1Goris ss;4;0;1;1;;Walker 1b;1;0;0;0YGonzalez c;4;0;0;0;;Haug c;3;0;0;0Williams dh;3;0;0;0;;Hibbert lf;4;0;0;0Kelly 2b;3;0;0;0;;Baca ss;4;0;1;0Totals;31;5;6;5;;Totals;33;4;5;4Charleston;000;100;102;1--;5;6;0Southern Maryland;200;020;000;0--;4;5;0DP--Charleston 1, Southern Maryland 1. LOB--Charleston 4, Southern Maryland 7. 2B--Seymour, Harris. HR--Espinal 2 (2), Lee (2). SB--Sundberg 2, Crosby, Walker 2. CS--AGonzalez. S--Heath. SF--Espinal.;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOCharlestonHull;5;5;5;5;5;3Lawlor;1;0;0;0;1;2Gomez;1;1;0;0;0;2Sanchez;1;0;0;0;1;0Siegrist (W, 4-0);2;0;0;0;0;2Southern MarylandThompson;8;4;2;2;0;6Latos (L, 3-3);2;2;3;2;1;0WP--Latos.T--3:08. Att--2,001.